‘Massive loss’, ‘Will be missed’ – Plenty of Leeds United react as frustrating injury blow is confirmed
Leeds United were forced to settle for a point against relegation-threatened Luton Town at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.
The Whites fell behind in the second-half as Harry Cornick finished off a swift counter-attacking move in clinical style to give the Hatters a shock lead.
But Stuart Dallas fired home from close-range to rescue a point for Leeds, who missed out on the opportunity to extend their lead over West Brom by a significant margin.
Speaking in a post-match press conference, Bielsa issued a worrying injury update on Stuart Dallas, and revealed that the Northern Irishman will miss their game against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.
“He feels something in the lower back/glutes, but don’t think he’s going to play in the next match.”
Liam Cooper was forced off in the first-half in the game against Nathan Jones’ side, but Bielsa was hopeful that the Leeds captain’s injury isn’t a serious one.
“It’s a kick, very painful in the side, but don’t think it’s a heavy injury.”
Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this mixed injury update from Bielsa after the stalemate with Luton Town.
