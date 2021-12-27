Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Massive loss’, ‘Nightmare’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to injury update on key man

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Plenty of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lee Johnson’s injury update on Nathan Broadhead.

The Black Cats head coach has confirmed that the forward is set to be out of action for at least three months due to a hamstring injury.

Broadhead picked up this particular issue during Sunderland’s League Cup clash with Arsenal earlier this month.

Following a relatively slow start to his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, the 23-year-old has recently emerged as a key player for the Black Cats as he has produced some impressive attacking displays.

In his last five League One appearances, Broadhead has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions whilst he also scored at the Emirates Stadium as his side suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Gunners.

Making reference to the forward’s problem, Johnson revealed that Broadhead is set to miss a considerable chunk of action and may not feature again for Sunderland this season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Johnson said: “It’s a bad one for Nathan.

“I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”

Quiz: 30 questions about Sunderland’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

When did Josh Maja make his debut for Sunderland?

After Sunderland shared this update on Twitter, plenty of their supporters reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the responses from the club’s fans…

Ross Stewart, who has scored 11 league goals this season, will be tasked with leading the line in the absence of Broadhead in the coming months.


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Massive loss’, ‘Nightmare’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to injury update on key man

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: