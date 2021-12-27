Plenty of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lee Johnson’s injury update on Nathan Broadhead.

The Black Cats head coach has confirmed that the forward is set to be out of action for at least three months due to a hamstring injury.

Broadhead picked up this particular issue during Sunderland’s League Cup clash with Arsenal earlier this month.

Following a relatively slow start to his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, the 23-year-old has recently emerged as a key player for the Black Cats as he has produced some impressive attacking displays.

In his last five League One appearances, Broadhead has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions whilst he also scored at the Emirates Stadium as his side suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Gunners.

Making reference to the forward’s problem, Johnson revealed that Broadhead is set to miss a considerable chunk of action and may not feature again for Sunderland this season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Johnson said: “It’s a bad one for Nathan.

“I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”

After Sunderland shared this update on Twitter, plenty of their supporters reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the responses from the club’s fans…

massive loss — Paul 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@paulsafc_) December 27, 2021

Must sign a replacement! — Paul Anderson (@PaulAndersonJnr) December 27, 2021

Great 🙄 that's us needing a striker in January — Topper87 (@Topper_1987) December 27, 2021

Even bigger January window now. — Daz Vickerson (@dazvickerson) December 27, 2021

awful news — Chris🇮🇪 (@ChrisCrampp) December 27, 2021

Gutted for him. — James (@JRGreen99) December 27, 2021

Form of his career and he goes out like this. Unbelievably cruel :/ you’ll always have a home here Broadhead lad — Ben Craig (@BenCra1g) December 27, 2021

Gutted! The lad has been immense for us… need to strengthen in Jan… need two forwards at a minimum.. https://t.co/Tnkzl5kbaO — Chris Phillips (@ChrisPhil1992) December 27, 2021

Ross Stewart, who has scored 11 league goals this season, will be tasked with leading the line in the absence of Broadhead in the coming months.