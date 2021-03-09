‘Massive loss,’ ‘Makes sense’ – Many Sunderland fans react to reports of likely summer departure

A number of Sunderland supporters have been reacting to the latest report from the Roker Report that young forward Mitchell Curry is set to leave the Stadium of Light in the summer and join Inter Miami.

Curry is set to be out of contract at Sunderland in the summer, with the 21-year-old having arrived at the club from Middlesbrough at the start of the campaign and linking up with the development team. He has impressed with the under-23s side and has managed to score seven goals in ten appearances in Premier League 2 Division 2.

The forward’s form for the under-23s earned him a call up to the first team and he made his debut and only appearance for the Black Cats coming off the bench against AFC Wimbledon in December. However, he has not been handed any other chances to feature by Lee Johnson since then.

It has now been reported that David Beckham’s Inter Miami want to make him the second English player to join the club behind Ryan Shawcross. While he will also link up with former Sunderland attacker Lewis Morgan. His move is thought to be set to be announced pending him being handed a Visa and the Black Cats will receive no transfer fee but will get a 15% sell-on clause.

Many Sunderland fans were keen to suggest that it is a move that makes sense for the forward and that perhaps he was not deemed to be good enough by Johnson.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Big loss for the 23’s team, never seen enough of him in the first team to judge him but hopefully he does well https://t.co/2wSPxE2sOT — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) March 8, 2021

Makes sense for him. Can’t see him getting a game any time soon for our first team. Will be a massive loss for u23’s though https://t.co/pRPe22mciI — Allan Davis (@davis0688) March 8, 2021

Good opportunity for the lad, and what a place to live. https://t.co/j9wzuXYhHI — Gav (@CackStottie) March 8, 2021

We should be keep our youth talent — phil corcoran SAFC 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cockneymackem) March 8, 2021

Let's be honest, League One, Sunderland or Miami, under David Beckham? Can't blame the lad however I do question whether we rate him? And also whether his career will go the other way. Might have had his best chance under LJ 🤔 — SteveB (@Fantanafest73) March 9, 2021

I’m entirely relaxed about this and what a good opportunity for the lad. But it really highlights the importance of us tying down players we do want to keep. — Adam Guest (@adamguest) March 8, 2021

Good luck to him. Seemed decent enough, but L2 is probably his level. — Stuart (@stustuy) March 8, 2021

Another one bites the dust. — Martin (@martinsafc) March 8, 2021