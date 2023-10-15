Highlights Winger Wes Burns' injury on international duty would be a huge loss for Ipswich Town, as he played a key role in last season's promotion.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna will be hoping Burns' injury is not serious and that he will be back soon.

Despite the potential loss, Palmer believes Ipswich has the squad depth to cope and may make moves in the January transfer window.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes winger Wes Burns will be a huge loss for Ipswich Town if he is sidelined for an extended period of time after picking up an injury on international duty for Wales.

Burns was substituted in the 15th minute of Wales' 4-0 win over Gibraltar on Wednesday night after landing awkwardly and injuring his shouder.

The 28-year-old will not feature in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia on Sunday, and he will return to Suffolk to be assessed.

It is the second time this season that Burns has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty in September, but he was able to play for the Tractor Boys the following week.

Burns played a key role in Ipswich's promotion from League One last season, scoring nine goals and providing 16 assists, and while he has scored just one goal and registered one assist so far this campaign, he remains an integral part of the side.

The winger made his 100th appearance for the club in the 4-2 win over Preston North End at Portman Road on Saturday, and manager Kieran McKenna will be desperately hoping his injury does not rule him out for long.

Ipswich currently sit second in the Championship table, eight points clear of third-placed Preston, and they are back in action with a trip to face struggling Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Friday night.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Burns would be a big loss for Ipswich, but he says the Tractor Boys will be able to cope in the Welshman's absence.

"Ipswich Town are sweating on the fitness of Wes Burns, who was injured on duty for Wales," Palmer said.

"His injury is going to be assessed now, and he's going to be a massive loss for them.

"Ipswich are on a tremendous run at the moment, and it's always a worry for managers when players go off and play on international duty because there is always that risk of them picking up injuries.

"So Ipswich will be hoping that Wes' injury is not too bad, and he won't be out for too long a time.

"It would be a massive blow for them if he is, but I think Ipswich have the squad to cope with it and I think they will go again in the January transfer window.

"But he's a big part of what they're doing, so the manager Kieran will be sweating and hoping that he will be back and hopefully be available for selection soon."

How much of a loss would Wes Burns be to Ipswich Town?

There is no doubt it would be a huge blow for Ipswich to lose Burns for any significant period of time.

McKenna will be hoping that his injury is not serious, but as Palmer says, the Tractor Boys have the depth and quality in their squad to cope should he be sidelined.

Ipswich are well-stocked in the attacking areas, and with a trip to face 23rd-placed Rotherham coming up after the international break, they will be confident of picking up another three points.