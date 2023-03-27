Huddersfield Town are enjoying a fairly upbeat March international break.

Neil Warnock's side picked up a win over Millwall heading into the end of March, with Danny Ward's goal securing a 1-0 win. Whilst Town remain in the Championship's relegation zone and very much in trouble still, there's a glimmer of hope.

Things are moving off-field, too, with news emerging last week that Dean Hoyle had "exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100% shareholding in Huddersfield Town", after acquiring what remained of the club from Pure Sports Consultancy.

The latter is a big update for Huddersfield after months of uncertainty and fuelled the upbeat mood following a win at Millwall.

Another nugget of positive news soon followed, with Huddersfield sharing a clip of returning goalkeeper, Lee Nicholls, in training.

Huddersfield confirmed Nicholls' return to the training pitch following shoulder surgery after picking up an injury on New Year's Day.

"Our goalkeeper, who sustained a long-term shoulder injury that required surgery on New Yea's Day, stepped up his recovery today by returning to the pitches at the Millers Oils High Performance Complex, working with Head of Goalkeeping Paul Clements," the club said.

Whilst it's not clear when Nicholls will be able to return in a playing capacity (that will come from Neil Warnock later this week), the fact Huddersfield have made such a public show of the 30-year-old's return to training, it suggests a full comeback isn't miles away.

