‘Massive’ – Jamie Smith makes admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed win in their battle to survive, when they return to action this weekend.

The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves four points adrift of safety as they head into their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

Their relegation into League One could be confirmed this weekend if other results aren’t to go their way, and you couldn’t blame some of the club’s supporters if they were already resigned to the fact that they’ll be dropping into the third-tier of English football.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take on Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on Saturday, in a match they have to pick up three points from to stand any chance of Championship survival.

Forest had previously been in danger of being relegated themselves this season, but an improved run of results saw Chris Hughton’s side pull clear of the relegation-threatened teams around them.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against the Reds, Jamie Smith highlighted the importance of the match, and revealed that the players and staff are confident in their battle to survive.

“We know what is at stake, it’s a massive game for us. All our focus is on Nottingham Forest and we’re prepared and looking forward to it.

“The feeling around the training ground, from the players and the staff, is that we can achieve what we’re trying to do.”

Can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict:

It’s the biggest game of their season, there’s no doubt about it.

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t been good enough this season, and the players and supporters will know that, but they simply have to do all they can to give themselves a fighting chance of survival.

The Owls could be relegated even if they’re to pick up a win against Nottingham Forest this weekend, but even if results go their way on Saturday, it’s still a tough ask to survive.

You would expect Sheffield Wednesday to attack from the first whistle against the Reds, as nothing short of a win will be good enough.