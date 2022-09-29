“Massive impact” – Leif Davis reveals Ipswich Town thoughts after player injury blow

Ipswich Town will have to cope without Greg Leigh in their ranks for the foreseeable future, with the defender ruled out of action with a injury.

The player has managed to feature in seven games so far for the Tractor Boys this season, although only one of those has been a start. Still, he has been given frequent minutes and has proven to be a good option both in rotation and off the bench, so this setback will come as a blow to the team.

Now, Leif Davis has spoken out about the injury to his teammate and told the East Anglian Daily Times that he is sad to see him sit out because he has a ‘massive impact’ on games when he gets onto the field.

12 quiz questions about Ipswich Town legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How many appearances did Terry Butcher make for Ipswich? 501 422 352 291

Davis himself has been key for Ipswich so far this season, appearing in nine games for the club in League One. Having joined on a deal from Leeds after a spell with Bournemouth, he has already hit the ground running in the third tier and one is the first names on the teamsheet for the Tractor Boys.

Alongside the rest of his backline, the player has formed a formidable defence that has seen Ipswich rise to second in the table. They’ve lost only once so far this campaign and the early signs are they could be one of the favourites for promotion.

However, they’ll now have to try and make do without the exploits of Leigh and speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about his absence, Davis said: “It’s a hard one to take for Greg because we thought it was just a little knock. Then it came back as something quite serious, so we send all our love to Greg. We know for a fact he will come back stronger.

“In training we help each other to get to where we need to be and do what we need to do. I’m gutted for him because when he comes on in games he makes a massive impact.”

The Verdict

Greg Leigh being out is certainly a blow for Ipswich but with the player mainly coming off the bench for the club, you would think they can find another option to replace him in the interim.

If the player had been starting most weeks, then it would have hit even harder if the defender was sidelined. He does have an impact off the bench as Davis said and he is featured in nearly every game in that way but instead, he’ll now have to sit on the sidelines and Kieran McKenna will have to hope someone else can fill that role.

They have a well-stocked squad though with plenty of talent thanks to some of the signings from the former Man United coach, so they should be okay for the time being. If he isn’t fit by January either, than they will have the winter window to make additions if needed.

Ipswich have a strong starting defence at least, with Davis a part of it, so if they can keep everyone there fit, they should be okay still this league campaign.