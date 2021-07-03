‘Massive’, ‘Great statement of intent’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as deal is finalised to sign 26-y/o

A number of Bournemouth supporters have been reacting to the surprise confirmation from the Cherries that they have signed Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer.

Marcondes has been a player in-demand this summer following his exit from Brentford at the end of his contract with the Bees. That came after he had played a key role in helping them earn promotion to the Premier League last term and even scored in their 2-0 play-off final win against Swansea City.

The attacking midfielder had reportedly been on the radar of both Nottingham Forest and Barnsley this summer and was even thought to have held talks with them.

While it had also been reported by the Express that West Brom were also interested in making a move for Marcondes following Valerien Ismael’s arrival at the Hawthorns.

However, Bournemouth have poured cold water on all of those links by announcing out of the blue on Saturday that they have secured the arrival of Marcondes on a free transfer.

There were a lot of Bournemouth fans who were both shocked and pleased by this latest confirmation from the club with a few believing it is a statement of their intent under Scott Parker.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

That was unexpected but well come to the cherries Emiliano 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒 — Kieran Collins (@kdcollinso1) July 3, 2021

Get in! Welcome to the south coast Emiliano 🍒🍒 — Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) July 3, 2021

Massive signing!! — Liam (@fm_iconic) July 3, 2021

No rumours?

No knowledge?

Stole in at the 11th hour?

Things you love to see https://t.co/UATa3ZBUKH — RML (@Robmatlee) July 3, 2021

Great statement of intent from the club for the upcoming season. I’m excited. 🙌 https://t.co/wbOg0Cu6gk — Todd Weedon (@ToddWeedon) July 3, 2021

this is good news, completely under everyone’s radar!

Welcome Emiliano 🍒 https://t.co/zQ0C4fWvu4 — jane swift (@disenchantedred) July 3, 2021

Positive signing in an area we need. I don't know a lot about EM, but he's been part of a team pushing at the top for a few years now. On the face of it, great business. Let this be a lesson.. Just because there is no news, that does not mean the club aren't working on things. https://t.co/Nkzovu9uwX — Sam (@Sam_A_S) July 3, 2021

YES! Love this what a signing ! https://t.co/ll33Quq4xE — Ollie Bruton (@olliebruton) July 3, 2021