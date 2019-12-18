Leeds United
‘Massive’, ‘Get in’ – Many Leeds United fans react to vital injury boost ahead of Fulham clash
Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has told journalists that he will be available for Saturday’s top-six clash with Fulham, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the Yorkshire club.
A calf strain has kept the central defender, who has been hampered by injury issues throughout the season, out of Leeds’ last three matches.
His absence was particularly noticeable against Cardiff City on Saturday as the Whites threw away a three-goal lead and had to settle for a draw, meaning West Bromwich Albion regained top spot in the Championship.
Ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham, Cooper has confirmed that he will be available for the game.
Members of the Leeds players have been helping with the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas today and at the event, the Scotsman spoke to BBC Sport’s Adam Pope about how he was feeling.
Leeds United captain Liam Cooper (calf) says he is available for the trip to Fulham after missing three last matches. He is due to play in the “murder ball” session this afternoon! #lufc pic.twitter.com/jJQz14zoke
— Adam Pope (@apopey) December 18, 2019
Leeds could regain their place at the top of the Championship with a win over Fulham on Saturday, as long as West Brom slip up against Brentford.
Unsurprisingly, many Whites supporters are buzzing about the prospect of Cooper returning and took to Twitter to express their thoughts.
Read the reaction of Leeds fans here:
Massive.
— ⚽️ (@LeedsUnited2019) December 18, 2019
Need his height in there. Hopefully bielsa throws him straight in
— carl smith (@carlsmith_88) December 18, 2019
— FocusOnLeeds (@FocusOnLeeds) December 18, 2019
— James💙💛 (@J_4710) December 18, 2019
— Bite (@biteyerlegs70) December 18, 2019
Good news.
— LUFC Shah Alam (@AlamLufc) December 18, 2019
Get in – need him back for this Xmas run of games
— Ron (@ronaallleeds) December 18, 2019
If that’s the case he starts Saturday,,simple as that #luff
— paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) December 18, 2019