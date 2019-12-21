‘Massive game’, ‘Can’t wait’ – These West Brom fans react to update for upcoming Leeds United fixture

West Brom have confirmed that their home game against Leeds United on New Year’s Day has already sold out.

Our New Year's Day clash with @LUFC at The Hawthorns has now sold out! Thank you for your terrific support 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ideZCM242j — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 20, 2019

Even though Albion have three games to play before then, including today’s fixture with Brentford, it’s a game that has understandably attracted a lot of attention.

The two sides are running clear in the race for automatic promotion and that game will have a big say in who can pull clear and ultimately eye up the Championship title.

As well as that, the Baggies will want revenge against the Whites as they are the only team to beat them in the league so far this season.

All of those factors make this a mouthwatering clash between the sides and it should be a cracker for the neutral too.

So, it’s no surprise to see Albion have sold out and it’s fair to say the supporters are excited about what that game will be like. Here’s some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Right So let’s make it A good atmosphere then — Oliver Clare (@OliverClare3) December 20, 2019

Can’t wait the game is gonna be ticking! Let’s make it another play off villa game — Mike Robertson (@Baggieboy75Mike) December 20, 2019

Massive Game, atmosphere has to be better than villas if not on par — Arjun Kang (@ArjunKang5) December 20, 2019

Let’s get the ground bouncing like the villa play off game — Dale Smyth (@dshypnotist) December 20, 2019

Everyone bring your singing voices!!!!! — Joanne Tallis (@joannetallis) December 20, 2019

Your cup final. — Mark Henry (@MarkHen68596541) December 21, 2019

should be a cracker… — Lenny Walker (@LennyWalker1) December 20, 2019