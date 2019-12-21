Connect with us

‘Massive game’, ‘Can’t wait’ – These West Brom fans react to update for upcoming Leeds United fixture

West Brom have confirmed that their home game against Leeds United on New Year’s Day has already sold out.

Even though Albion have three games to play before then, including today’s fixture with Brentford, it’s a game that has understandably attracted a lot of attention.

The two sides are running clear in the race for automatic promotion and that game will have a big say in who can pull clear and ultimately eye up the Championship title.

As well as that, the Baggies will want revenge against the Whites as they are the only team to beat them in the league so far this season.

All of those factors make this a mouthwatering clash between the sides and it should be a cracker for the neutral too.

So, it's no surprise to see Albion have sold out and it's fair to say the supporters are excited about what that game will be like.


