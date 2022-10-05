“Massive for the club” – Pundit delivers thoughts as Sheffield Wednesday starlet edges closer to professional contract

Sheffield Wednesday’s academy has produced some excellent individuals over the years and they will be hoping for a continuation of that in years to come.

One player who has made some exciting steps within the academy in recent times is 17-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles, with the young Owls reportedly close to signing his first professional contract.

The young shot-stopper is regarded as one of the club’s brightest prospects outside of the first-team squad and has impressed at both club level and on the international stage.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation on hand, and the fact that it is not appearing to be a deal that could be hijacked, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It’s massive for the club.

“In the past, Sheffield Wednesday have been guilty of losing players that have come through the ranks. They’ve done all the coaching. They’ve done all the training and then lost players that have come through the ranks and that shouldn’t be the case.

“That’s the future of the football club. You can’t always spend to get out of the situation, you’ve got to produce your own talent.

“With this young lad, he’s already training with Northern Ireland. He’s already training with the Sheffield Wednesday first team squad.

“It’s huge for the football club.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, Sheffield Wednesday have lost several youngsters to other clubs over the years, and whilst that is a common feature of the modern game, it is something they will be hoping does not happen regularly.

Charles is making exciting progress within Sheffield Wednesday’s youth team and the fact that he is training within the club’s senior set up will only better equip him for the rigours of the game at first-team level.

The fact that a vastly-experienced goalkeeper in David Stockdale is also at the club will only benefit Charles and his Sheffield Wednesday career.

The Owls will be hoping that other players with a similar level of potential will be able to progress through over the course of the season.