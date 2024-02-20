Highlights Plumley sees West Brom takeover as a huge step toward exciting future for the club

The Baggies' league position leaves them in a good spot to aim for the playoffs

The potential new ownership brings hope and excitement to West Brom supporters

Dan Plumley has given his verdict on the takeover agreement involving West Brom.

Guochuan Lai had placed the Baggies up for sale in 2023, and finally announced an agreement was reached over a takeover last week.

Shilen Patel and his father Kiran are behind the company Bilkul Football WBA, LLC which has agreed to purchase 87.8 per cent of the Midlands outfit.

The deal may take some time to finalise, but there is now light at the end of the tunnel for supporters who were hoping to see the back of Lai.

The Chinese businessman is not a popular figure at the Hawthorns due to his mismanagement of the club under his ownership.

Plumley: West Brom takeover is “huge”

Plumley believes this is a big deal for the club, with fan reaction symptomatic of the potentially exciting future ahead for Albion.

The football finance expert is confident that, from what he’s seen, this is a very promising deal for the second division side.

“It’s huge,” said Plumley, via West Brom News.

Related West Brom's decision to snub Southampton and Everton was the right move: View West Brom's decision to keep hold of Tom Fellows after January interest is looking like the right move and he can become a star at the Hawthorns.

“You’ve seen the fan reaction over the weekend, you’ve seen the media reaction and some of the stories that have gone back and tracked back through some of the history we have spoken at length about if you look at all of those factors, the financial situation hasn’t been great, they didn’t get back into the Premier League when they perhaps wanted to in that immediate couple of years after relegation.

“All the other ins and outs and how the owners dealt with the business, the loans, the outstanding loans and all those other collateral, this had to come to a head at some point.

“It’s been back and forth, multiple times to get a deal over the line, which looks on paper a really good deal for the club, [it] is massive for West Brom.

“Now, finally, you hope you can look to focus more on the next phase of the club’s development and it’s a good season at the minute, who knows where that may end up and you could really start to take the positives and move forward, rather than keep saying ‘what about the ownership and what about the takeover’, that seems to have been put to bed now which is positive news for the club.”

West Brom league position

Carlos Corberan’s side will be aiming to guide the team towards a play-off finish in the remainder of this Championship season.

The Spaniard has earned a lot of plaudits for his work at the Hawthorns over the last year or so, with the team currently sitting in fifth place in the table.

The gap to the chasing pack is just one point ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle.

This is their game in hand over rivals, so victory could open that gap to four points going into the final 13 games of the season.

Excitement for West Brom supporters

This is an exciting time for West Brom supporters, who have been hopeful of a takeover agreement for some time now.

The team has managed to do quite well this season despite several off-field issues and an inability to compete in the transfer window.

That is much to the credit of Corberan, who should be backed by the new owners once the deal is finalised.

While promotion this season will be tough given the strength of the competition, there should be some optimism that a return to the Premier League won’t be too far away with the right investment.