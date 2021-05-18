Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Massive’, ‘Excellent news’ – These Hull City fans react as fresh contract news announced

10 mins ago

Hull City are preparing for life in the Sky Bet Championship next season after winning League One at the first time of asking.

Grant McCann was dealt a particularly bad hand in the middle of last season as star players Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen were sold in the January transfer window, and what followed was a catastrophic collapse in form.

The Tigers were relegated but McCann kept hold of his job, and he’s been able to guide the club back into the second tier of English football, despite doubts at times from fans over his managerial abilities.

Focus now needs to be on next season and how the squad will be shaped, and in terms of senior players there hasn’t been many decision that have had to be made.

The club’s retained list has been confirmed and the contracts of Josh Magennis and Alfie Jones have been extended, whilst discussions are ongoing with stopper George Long and centre-back Reece Burke, the latter who would probably be one of the first names on the team-sheet next season.

The only senior player to depart is Max Clark, who never made an appearance after returning from Vitesse in February, whilst a number of development squad players have departed including Max Sheaf and Danny Lupano.

There seems to be little surprise from the fans as to the decisions that have been made, and there’s a lot of joy that both Jones and Magennis have been tied down for at least another season.


