Sheffield Wednesday

‘Massive disappointment’, ‘On the back foot already’ – Some Sheffield Wednesday fans deliver Tony Pulis verdict following Nottingham Forest setback

Published

54 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are in big trouble based on recent results.

After being handed a points deduction at the start of the campaign it was clear that this season was going to be a real uphill battle, but few could have predicted what would be in store.

The Owls are approaching the halfway stage of the season and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

Replacing Garry Monk with Tony Pulis was expected to make a real difference to results, but that hasn’t panned out.

It’s now been eight matches since the former Middlesbrough man took charge of the club but as things stand the Welshman is yet to pick up a victory.

The latest disappointment was a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening – a result which holds even greater significance given Forest’s place near the relegation zone.

Pulis was clearly frustrated with his team’s performance after the match, but that was nothing compared to the view of the supporters.

Here’s what some had to say.

