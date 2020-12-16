‘Massive disappointment’, ‘On the back foot already’ – Some Sheffield Wednesday fans deliver Tony Pulis verdict following Nottingham Forest setback

Sheffield Wednesday are in big trouble based on recent results.

After being handed a points deduction at the start of the campaign it was clear that this season was going to be a real uphill battle, but few could have predicted what would be in store.

The Owls are approaching the halfway stage of the season and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

Replacing Garry Monk with Tony Pulis was expected to make a real difference to results, but that hasn’t panned out.

It’s now been eight matches since the former Middlesbrough man took charge of the club but as things stand the Welshman is yet to pick up a victory.

The latest disappointment was a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening – a result which holds even greater significance given Forest’s place near the relegation zone.

Pulis was clearly frustrated with his team’s performance after the match, but that was nothing compared to the view of the supporters.

Here’s what some had to say.

Sacked in the morning — 🦉Brian🦉 (@Brian1867x) December 15, 2020

All due respect T. The formation you’ve kept hasn’t worked for over 12 months…. Fancy changing it? Maybe TWO up top if we need to win? Just a thought 👍🏻 — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) December 15, 2020

He's not wrong, but he's seemingly incapable of arresting the decline. Very clear his only plan is to bring in four or five in Jan. That's all well and good, but we could be out for the count by then. — Simon Jacobsen (@SiJ24) December 15, 2020

He’s massively on the back foot already.

Excuse making.

Whataboutism… Everything I really didn’t expect from Pulis, massive disappointment, to himself, the fans and the club. — Cycling Engineer (@mattstocks71) December 15, 2020

How is it possible I’m missing MONK lol he was a clown but he was still better! It’s like a comedy atm although it’s far from funny — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) December 15, 2020

Fans can see the system doesn't suit the players they look clueless if fans were in grounds you would be booed every game and they would be screaming for you to be sacked — DrewP65 (@P65Drew) December 16, 2020