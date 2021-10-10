‘Massive disappointment’, ‘Looks lost’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to performance from 26-year-old in Shrewsbury win

A number of Ipswich Town supporters were left frustrated with the performance of Scott Fraser following the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Paul Cook’s side went into the game needing to get back to winning ways to maintain their recent upturn after they were beaten 2-1 at Accrington Stanley in their previous league outing.

The Tractor Boys were able to get back on track and claim a third win in their last five League One matches with a dominant performance in possession which saw them record 71% possession over the 90 minutes.

However, it took a second half effort from Macauley Bonne to give them all three points after they had been pegged back in the first period.

One player though who struggled to make too much of an impact on the game was Fraser.

The 26-year-old was again tasked with operating away from his natural number ten role and instead had to try and do a job for Ipswich down the left-hand side of the field.

Fraser managed to make just one key pass as his creative talents were unable to really influence proceedings down the left-hand side. While he also gave the ball away 13 times.

It was a performance that shows that he is not suited to the role he is being asked to perform by Cook at the moment and it might be time to consider altering his position.

Many Ipswich fans were left disappointed with his latest performance and feel that he is not being used in the right way at the moment by Cook.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Well we made hard work of that. Thought Chaplin did well, looked lively a lot of good movement and clever flicks to create space. Fraser very disappointing, would be surprised if he kept his place next week. Evans still goes backwards too many times #itfc — David Ealey (@ealeyd) October 9, 2021

Donacien MOTM every day of the week but still not sure what Fraser offers!! #itfc — Mark Page (@markpage_itfc) October 9, 2021

Scott Fraser has been a massive disappointment for me so far, should have gone for Scott Twine instead #itfc — Charlie ∆ (@CharlieDr_) October 9, 2021

Started off bright, well on top at 1-0. Moment of magic from them & we fall apart. Fraser looks lost, I’d be dragging him at HT.. #ITFC — Harry (@HG548_0) October 9, 2021

Agree. Fraser is the leagues best number 10. Not out left. But Chaplin scored again today. It’s nice problems to have. — Tractor Boy (@TractorFromNFK) October 9, 2021

Has to take Fraser off for Edwardo for me not burns #itfc — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) October 9, 2021

But for Fraser I dont see what he offers us he’s slow don’t beat players and don’t shoot! #ITFC — James Sibley 🌵 (@JamesSibley87) October 9, 2021