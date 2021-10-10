Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Massive disappointment’, ‘Looks lost’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to performance from 26-year-old in Shrewsbury win

Published

2 mins ago

on

A number of Ipswich Town supporters were left frustrated with the performance of Scott Fraser following the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Paul Cook’s side went into the game needing to get back to winning ways to maintain their recent upturn after they were beaten 2-1 at Accrington Stanley in their previous league outing.

The Tractor Boys were able to get back on track and claim a third win in their last five League One matches with a dominant performance in possession which saw them record 71% possession over the 90 minutes.

However, it took a second half effort from Macauley Bonne to give them all three points after they had been pegged back in the first period.

One player though who struggled to make too much of an impact on the game was Fraser.

The 26-year-old was again tasked with operating away from his natural number ten role and instead had to try and do a job for Ipswich down the left-hand side of the field.

Fraser managed to make just one key pass as his creative talents were unable to really influence proceedings down the left-hand side. While he also gave the ball away 13 times.

It was a performance that shows that he is not suited to the role he is being asked to perform by Cook at the moment and it might be time to consider altering his position.

Many Ipswich fans were left disappointed with his latest performance and feel that he is not being used in the right way at the moment by Cook.

