Ross McCrorie is firmly on the road to a return for Bristol City.

The summer signing from Aberdeen hasn't played a competitive game for the Robins despite signing in the summer.

Indeed, it was revealed back in August that he was not expected back in Bristol City training until 2024 as he required surgery around a bacterial infection, and he has not featured since a pre-season appearance against Swindon Town on July 19.

He's not there yet in terms of a full return, of course, and needs time to get back to fitness and match sharpness, but he is making good progress now.

Taking to Twitter, now known as X, Bristol City physio Andrew Proctor posted an update around McCrorie saying he was making some great progress in recent times.

"Massive day for this guy today," the tweet read.

"Been a tough few months with plenty of bumps along the way, but chuffed to see the progress he has made lately."

Where are Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship table?

The 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, which came in the first game since the sacking of Nigel Pearson, helped City climb to 11th in the Championship.

They're now just four points back from the top six, which is good news for whoever is appointed as Pearson's replacement.

McCrorie hoping to deliver after summer arrival

McCrorie is a player City fans will be looking forward to seeing more of as they have not had much to go by in terms of him in a Robins shirt thus far.

He can play at full-back, at centre-back and in midfield so has plenty of versatile qualities, and City paid a decent outlay to bring him in from the Scottish Premiership, so they will naturally want to see that delivering results soon.

McCrorie cannot be rushed, of course, as he has been out for a long time with quite a unique issue in many respects, and it will obviously be the case that he is not going to be back any time soon.

However, getting back on the treadmill and getting some miles into the legs and body is a good sign, and is hopefully a positive step on the road to recovery.

As for the Robins themselves they, like most of the division, have just one game to think about before the final international break of the calendar year.

They head to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday and will hoping to get a win.

QPR have been struggling this year and are low on confidence at the bottom of the table, but that does not make this match a foregone conclusion given the very competitive nature of the Sky Bet Championship.