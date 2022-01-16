‘Massive contribution’, ‘Superb’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s display in victory over Millwall

Nottingham Forest put an end to two successive Championship defeats with a 1-0 victory over Millwall yesterday afternoon.

Forest, who were boosted by their FA Cup triumph over Arsenal last weekend, had to wait to the 90th minute to secure all three points, despite creating several openings throughout the match.

The three points were won a minute into second-half stoppage time following an excellent driving run from Brennan Johnson, who slipped in Philip Zinckernagel, with the Dane’s saved effort dropping to the feet of Lewis Grabban who made no mistake from inside the six-yard box.

Grabban netted what was his 11th goal of this Championship season for the Reds, with the 34-year-old averaging a goal every 151 minutes in the league.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Grabban will play from now until the end of the season, with Keinan Davis coming in, and with the Reds seemingly continuing in their pursuit of bolstering their attacking line.

Davis’ physicality movement and overall attacking intelligence has been impressive thus far when wearing the Forest shirt.

The 24-year-old caused Arsenal’s defence all sorts of problems in the FA Cup, with the young forward having a similar impact on his first league appearance for the Reds.

Here, we take a look at how Nottingham Forest fans on Twitter have reacted to his performance…

Massive contribution from you @Keinan , fantastic 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — StaffordRED NFFC (@stevencarlin23) January 15, 2022

Well played. I sense a good partnership between you and Grabbs in the coming weeks. Here's hoping for a first reds goal from you against the sheep next week. You'll be a Forest hero for years to come them. 👍 #NFFC — Dave – NFFC ⭐⭐ (@dj_zotov) January 15, 2022

You were awesome Keinan-so strong and fast! Fitted in incredibly well to the team. Great to have you with us and I wish you all the success. Well done! U REDS!! — Marc (@Marc87478944) January 15, 2022

Well played big lad. Two cracking displays at leading a line so far. — TheSlack🦍 (@theSlack22) January 15, 2022

Well played again superb today 👏👏👏👏 — Steve Haskey (@stevehaskey1) January 15, 2022

Well played again Keinan . Keep working hard. 👏🏼👏🏼 — Ian McGhie (@ian7363) January 15, 2022

Well played young man..💪💪💪👏👏👏👏👏👏🌳🌳🌳🌳 — shipzz (@shipman15_tim) January 15, 2022

As was you Keinan, great performance 🔥👏🏻🔴⚪️ — Will Thorpe (@ThorpeyNFFC) January 15, 2022

So we’re you, Keinan. Love seeing you turn and take defenders on. Lucky not to score just before the switch. Keep working had, mate. Your opportunities will come. — Glenn Hancock (@glennhancock) January 15, 2022