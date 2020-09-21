‘Massive club’ – Plenty of Reading fans react with club set to beat Celtic and Rangers to deal

Reading have reportedly won the race to sign Atletico Madrid youngster Rodrigo Riquelme according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

It is claimed that the Royals have beaten Celtic, Rangers, Real Madrid, Ajax, Real Betis and Valencia to strike a temporary agreement to sign Riquelme this season.

The Royals are currently sat top of the Championship table after an impressive start to this year’s league campaign under the management of Veljko Paunović.

They beat Barnsley in their most recent fixture at the Madejski Stadium, and will be eager to build on a strong start to the 2020/21 season.

Riquelme has been on trial with the Berkshire-based side in recent weeks, and will be hoping he can make an instant impact with the Championship side this season.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to react to the news that they had beaten a number of European giants to land Riquelme’s signature.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Massive club — Ciarán (@CiaranMcc27) September 21, 2020

We are massive — Tomdl6 (@tomdl6) September 21, 2020

Humongous dub from a humongous club https://t.co/d38otTzAEY — nob (@MerryBerryBoy) September 21, 2020

But people will tell you Reading are a small club and Pauno has no pull https://t.co/f75VPmXkvX — Ben🇮🇹 (@DingBen_) September 21, 2020

Thats what happens when your top of the league. Massive club. We will pay 60 million when we are announced champions in May no doubt #readingfc https://t.co/wmrmC9sIPg — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) September 21, 2020

Giants of the English game https://t.co/gEfPZ6jISp — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) September 21, 2020

Not a surprise, the obvious choice https://t.co/HHnRe3nIt0 — Brad (@BradElliott46) September 21, 2020