‘Massive club’ – Plenty of Reading fans react with club set to beat Celtic and Rangers to deal

Reading have reportedly won the race to sign Atletico Madrid youngster Rodrigo Riquelme according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

It is claimed that the Royals have beaten Celtic, Rangers, Real Madrid, Ajax, Real Betis and Valencia to strike a temporary agreement to sign Riquelme this season.

The Royals are currently sat top of the Championship table after an impressive start to this year’s league campaign under the management of Veljko Paunović.

They beat Barnsley in their most recent fixture at the Madejski Stadium, and will be eager to build on a strong start to the 2020/21 season.

Riquelme has been on trial with the Berkshire-based side in recent weeks, and will be hoping he can make an instant impact with the Championship side this season.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to react to the news that they had beaten a number of European giants to land Riquelme’s signature.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

