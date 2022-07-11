“Massive club” – New Derby County signing issues message after sealing transfer

After a turbulent time of late, Derby County are now looking ahead to next season with the hope that they can start to recover and push for promotion back to the Championship.

Following the club’s takeover going through, the Rams have done some solid work so far to help strengthen their side and Haydon Roberts is hoping he can have a part to play in that.

The defender has signed for Derby on a season long loan deal from Brighton and is a highly rated player at 20-years-old who is looking to get some experience under his belt.

Not just that, but Roberts has set his aims right at the top with his new side for next season as he told Rams TV: “I’m buzzing to be here.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, putting on the white shirt and playing in front of the supporters. I can’t wait to get started. Derby is a massive club and the history and the fanbase was really appealing to me.

“It’s a great opportunity to take that next step in my career. I want to help Derby County finish as high as we can, earn promotion and then for me individually, be the best I can be and help the club.”

The new signing will also be boosted by the fact he has worked with manager Liam Rosenior before at Brighton and the defender had only good things to say about him believing his is the right man to help lead the progression as he said: “Liam was my coach when I was in the Under-23s at Brighton. I had a good relationship with him and he helped me a lot. I learned things from him at 16 so me being 20 now, I think I can still learn from him and take that next step in my career. We have been in contact from afar.”

The Verdict:

This is another strong signing for Derby who have already got seven new recruits under their belt to help with a big push next season.

The fact the defender has worked with Rosenior before and trusted the manager to help him in his development is a good reflection on the boss and he will be hoping he can help his squad achieve their potential next season.

Furthermore, despite being just a loan player, it’s clear that Roberts has already bought into the project at Pride Park and all the players are at the club with one big aim in mind.