‘Massive’ – Callum O’Hare reacts to memorable Coventry City victory

Coventry City picked up their first win of the season last night in the Championship, with Callum O’Hare in the thick of the action during a 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Mark Robins’ side were beaten by Bristol City on the opening weekend of the Championship season, but in their first home fixture of the season (at St Andrew’s), Coventry got their first win.

Lyndon Dykes had opened the scoring for QPR in the first-half, but Matt Godden responded before half-time.

O’Hare then put the Sky Blues ahead, but Yohan Barbet responded. There was to be a memorable Coventry winner, though, with Kyle McFadzean winning the game in the 84th minute as pressure began to build.

On the back of a memorable win for Robins’ side, Man of the Match O’Hare took to Twitter to deliver his verdict on a special night in Birmingham:

Massive win tonight! Much better second half & buzzing to have grabbed a goal! 🔥 #pusb — Callum O'Hare (@CalOhare) September 18, 2020

The 22-year-old made his second debut for Coventry in the defeat to Bristol City and is now looking to establish himself in the Championship with Coventry.

Robins’ side are back in action next week when they travel to Oakwell to take on Barnsley.

The Verdict

O’Hare was excellent last night for Coventry and it is great to see him revelling in the win.

His goal was taken excellently and now we are seeing just how comfortable he could be at this level.

Coventry have offered him a platform that Aston Villa couldn’t and O’Hare looks ready to make his mark on the Championship.

It’s great to see.

Thoughts? Let us know!