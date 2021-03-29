Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Massive boost’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to timely injury boost ahead of Barnsley clash

Published

8 mins ago

on

Reading could be handed a welcome injury boost ahead of the promotion run-in, with it being revealed that John Swift could be set to return from an injury lay-off sooner than expected. 

The former Chelsea midfielder has been a regular for the Royals in recent seasons, but has struggled with injuries in this year’s campaign.

Swift has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this term, and was last in action against Stoke City back in February.

Reading have coped without Swift though, with the Berkshire-based side currently sat sixth in the Championship table, as they target a top-six finish this term.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic recently issued an update (quotes sourced from Berkshire Live) on Swift’s injury, and it makes for good reading for the club’s supporters.

“Big credit to our performance staff – our fitness coaches and medical staff who have done a great job and helped make our job easier during those difficult times.

“Now, I think that is all behind us. We are projecting the return of Morro (Michael Morrison), of Swift and of [Andy] Yiadom for the week of Barnsley and hopefully, that can happen.”

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Reading FC's shirt sponsors?

1 of 18

1. Who was Reading's first shirt sponsor?

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to react to this promising injury update on Swift heading into their game against Barnsley on Good Friday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Massive boost’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to timely injury boost ahead of Barnsley clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: