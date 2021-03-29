‘Massive boost’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to timely injury boost ahead of Barnsley clash

Reading could be handed a welcome injury boost ahead of the promotion run-in, with it being revealed that John Swift could be set to return from an injury lay-off sooner than expected.

The former Chelsea midfielder has been a regular for the Royals in recent seasons, but has struggled with injuries in this year’s campaign.

Swift has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this term, and was last in action against Stoke City back in February.

Reading have coped without Swift though, with the Berkshire-based side currently sat sixth in the Championship table, as they target a top-six finish this term.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic recently issued an update (quotes sourced from Berkshire Live) on Swift’s injury, and it makes for good reading for the club’s supporters.

“Big credit to our performance staff – our fitness coaches and medical staff who have done a great job and helped make our job easier during those difficult times.

“Now, I think that is all behind us. We are projecting the return of Morro (Michael Morrison), of Swift and of [Andy] Yiadom for the week of Barnsley and hopefully, that can happen.”

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to react to this promising injury update on Swift heading into their game against Barnsley on Good Friday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Be good to have him as an option on the bench, we have seen what players coming back from injury getting game time has cost us so far so I don’t think they would risk starting him — Adam Cox (@adamcox99) March 28, 2021

Please to God be fit until we win the PO final 🙏 — 𝙶𝚊𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚑 (@OohGareth) March 28, 2021

Give it a week he be back out injured — Lee Perrett (@lee_perrett) March 28, 2021

Possibly full strength for Barnsley 😍 https://t.co/dXBRLf8T1U — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) March 28, 2021

Don’t over do it and rush him @VPaunovic . So so important he’s back fit! Would be a nice surprise for the run in but have to ease him back in 🙌🏾 https://t.co/Wx0KutcWVD — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) March 28, 2021

if anyones going to help us finish in the play offs it'll be john swift get him on the free kicks https://t.co/nlk52PknZT — eDing (@e_ding10) March 28, 2021

Swifty can take us to the prem — Alan of the Shire (@Munro_888) March 28, 2021

Would be a massive boost for us in the run in. But hopefully we don't rush him back and play him every game https://t.co/am9ESbM391 — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) March 28, 2021