‘Massive blow’ ‘Typical’ – Plenty of Leeds fans to significant injury news from Fulham clash

Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez last just three minutes during his side’s clash with Fulham this afternoon as he was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Hernandez was making his seventh consecutive start for Marcelo Bielsa’s side after returning from another hamstring problem in early November, and it now appears he has suffered from the same issue during the opening minutes of his side’s match at Craven Cottage.

Despite this lay-off, the 34-year-old has still managed to make 17 appearances for the Whites this campaign – during which time he has netted three goals – to help Leeds establish a nine-point cushion in front of third-placed Preston ahead of the Fulham clash.

This means his latest setback will come as a significant blow to Leeds at a time where Championship fixtures are coming thick and fast, and plenty of Leeds fans have now taken to Twitter to admit their concerns at the Hernandez injury.

Many Whites fans described it as a major blow that the attacking midfielder could now miss the Christmas period, but some of them took a contrasting stance by claiming Leeds are not as reliant on Hernandez this season compared to last term.

Here are some of their reactions…

1 min in and Hernandez is down great — 👑 Oli WΔlker 💙💛 (@LUFC__Oli) December 21, 2019

First of the Christmas casualties, Pablo Hernandez. Didn't look good.#LUFC — Conor McGilligan (@Conor_ALTV) December 21, 2019

Massive blow losing Hernandez in the first minute especially with the run of games we have coming up. #lufc — Stephen Reynolds 🇬🇧 (@stephens_tweets) December 21, 2019

If that's a long term injury to Hernandez then then Leeds will have to react to that in the transfer window. Can't have Roberts or Hernandez both out or Leeds will start to slide #lufc — Tom (@murgs78) December 21, 2019

Absolute typical — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) December 21, 2019

I know it’s bad but at least Roberts is back to take over — Richard Thompson💙💛 (@Richaarrd401) December 21, 2019

Not as bad as it would’ve been last season imo — alex chapman (@alexander_chapo) December 21, 2019

Not sure that’s the end of the world, we aren’t as dependent on him this season. — Jake (@JakeLeedsUtd) December 21, 2019