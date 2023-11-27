Highlights Striker Conor Washington will be out for three months due to a serious ankle injury, which is a massive blow for Derby County.

Despite his absence, Derby still have enough quality in the team to get results, as shown in their recent win against Bristol Rovers.

The injury may lead to Derby signing a new number nine in the upcoming January transfer window, but they can still make adjustments to their playing style.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that striker Conor Washington will miss the next three months after picking up a serious ankle injury.

Conor Washington set for lengthy spell out

The Rams made it three wins on the bounce, and moved into the play-offs as well, as they beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a 90th minute goal from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

It was a hard fought victory for Warne’s side, and he will have been delighted with the character they showed after conceding an equaliser just a few minutes before.

However, it’s not all good news for Derby, as they are going to have to do without Washington for an extended period, as they learnt the full extent of the injury he picked up whilst with Northern Ireland on the recent international break.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Warne gave an update on the situation of the 31-year-old.

“He's not in a good place, obviously. He went to Ireland and played two games and came back with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, two of the three ligaments are damaged, so he is going to need an op and will be out for 12 weeks after it has taken place.

“It's a massive blow to have Wash out. I've said this loads of times, but every striker has a different attribute. Wash is one who can stretch the play for us and give us a different dimension. The fans were just starting to see the good side of him so it's a big blow.”

It was particularly frustrating for Derby, as Washington had missed their game prior to the break with a calf issue, but he still went to represent his country earlier this month.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent

How big an issue is this for Derby?

You only have to read Warne’s comments above to see how highly he rates Washington, and he explains exactly what the former Peterborough striker brings that others up top perhaps don’t.

So, there’s no denying this is a real issue for the Rams, and it’s arguably come at the worst possible time.

We know how busy the festive period can be, with the fixtures coming thick and fast over the next few months, so it’s a shame for Washington that he will be watching on.

Of course, the January window is less than five weeks away, so that is one positive to this, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this forced Derby into the market for a new number nine.

Despite his qualities, it should be noted that Washington has only managed three goals in 14 appearances this season, so it’s not like they’ve lost their top scorer or someone who can’t be replaced.

Nevertheless, there may need to be a few tweaks to the way they play, but the win over Bristol Rovers proved there’s still enough quality in the group to get results.

What next for Derby?

Warne’s side are back in action on Tuesday evening in League One, when they make the trip to take on Port Vale.

The Valiants are struggling down in 19th in the table, and they’ve failed to win in their last ten games in the league.