Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham to strengthen their backline.

Mepham has Championship experience and could provide depth to the Whites' squad while Liam Cooper is injured.

Sheffield United's interest in Mepham could potentially hinder Leeds United's chances of signing him, but a move to Elland Road would benefit Mepham in the long term.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United are aiming to bolster their squad as they hope for an immediate Premier League return following last season's relegation for the top-flight and, according to Ben Jacobs on X, the Whites are interested in Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham in an effort to strengthen their backline.

The Wales international is out of favour on the south coast, having made just five Premier League appearances this campaign, but the former Brentford man was recently selected as the Cherries defeated QPR 3-2 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Mepham would be a solid addition to the Whites' backline, and has plenty of Championship experience, having played for Thomas Frank's Bees from 2017-2019 prior to their promotion to the top-flight in 2021.

The centre half also played for the Cherries in the second tier during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, earning automatic promotion with the club in 2022, having made 22 apperances for the Dorset outfit that season.

The 26-year-old would help the Whites out while Liam Cooper recovers from his current groin issues, and would also add some much-needed depth to the Whites' ranks while automatic promotion remains a possibility.

Sheffield United interest in Mepham could dent Leeds United hopes

According to the Sun, Chris Wilder's Blades are interested in the Cherries man, who may wish to remain in the Premier League, as opposed to dropping down to the Championship in order to ply his trade at Elland Road.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer said: "Massive blow for Leeds United in their hopes of signing Chris Mepham, the experienced centre back from Bournemouth.

"They thought they were in the box-seat to sign him, but now it has emerged that Chris Wilder and Sheffield United are in the hunt for the centre back.

"The thing is you want to stay in the top-flight and play in the Premier League.

"But you're looking at it, Leeds are on the ascendency, Leeds have a chance of getting to the Premier League.

"I think Sheffield United will be playing the Championship next season, so Chris (Mepham) will have a decision to make.

"I would think that the wages wouldn't be dissimilar, that Leeds United could pay for Mepham but he will probably choose to stay, if Sheffield United offer him a long-term contract or whatever, I think he would choose to stay in the Premier League at least until the end of the season, so this is a massive blow for Leeds United."

"They've let Ayling go, they've let Djed Spence go, and they thought they were the front-runners for Chris."

It would benefit Mepham in the long term if he signed for the Whites

Although a move to Bramall Lane would ensure that Mepham remains in the Premier League this season, he is far more likely to be a top-flight player next campaign if he joins Farke's Whites, who are promotion contenders.

The Whites are now just seven points below second-placed Ipswich Town, who have won just one of their last seven Championship matches, so automatic promotion is not out of the question for Farke's side.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

On the other hand, the Blades are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and are in need of an improbable great escape effort, so if Mepham wants to be playing top-flight football next season, he should join the Whites rather than Wilder's team.

Furthermore, a move to Elland Road could bolster Mepham's chances of international selection as he would be joining up with Wales teammates Dan James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon while fellow Cherries player David Brooks is also linked with a move to Yorkshire.