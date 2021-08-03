‘Massive blow’, ‘Cursed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at frustrating player update

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is set to be sidelined for two months, as he recovers from hamstring surgery, Dean Windass has confirmed.

Speaking in an update on his Twitter page, Dean Windass revealed the frustrating injury update that Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters would have been fearing.

“Unfortunately our Josh has had an operation on his hamstring so he will be out for two months. He won’t start the season which is a bit of a blow but that’s just part of football.”

The Owls striker caught the eye with a number of strong performances last term, with the 27-year-old netting ten goals and being on hand to provide six assists from his 44 appearances for Darren Moore’s side, as they were relegated into League One.

Windass has failed to recover from a hamstring problem this summer though, and underwent surgery on the issue ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

That means he’ll miss their season opener against Charlton Athletic this weekend, in what is likely to already be a tough test for the Owls at The Valley.

Can you score full marks in this quiz about some of Sheffield Wednesday's biggest ever moments?

1 of 20 When was the club founded? 1865 1866 1867 1868

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters took to social media to react to this update on Windass, with a number of them keen to see a striker signed between now and the end of the transfer window.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Massive blow. We need to get in a goalscorer ASAP. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) August 3, 2021

It's bad, but it could be worse. Speedy recovery. At least we've got a couple of options — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) August 3, 2021

It’s bad but least it’s not 6 months etc he’ll be back for start of December when fixtures pile up etc — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) August 3, 2021

Has any club in football had so much bad luck with injuries?… It's been going on for year's now I'm sure our club is Cursed!!. — telboy56 (@terencetimmins) August 3, 2021

Early days this season but these are the moments that have a huge impact overall. Need a good start if we are going to have any chance of making top six. — ⛰ (@nrthrnsoul) August 3, 2021

At least it means he’s probably staying until January — Jake lingwood (@jake_lingwood) August 3, 2021

Need 2 strikers asap — DARREN COUPE (@DARRENCOUPE1) August 3, 2021

That is a blow! — Paul Sewell (@PaulGSewell) August 3, 2021

Please Lord gift us a striker https://t.co/RrpkLKVXi8 — Joe (@_JoeDavison) August 3, 2021