‘Massive blow’, ‘Cursed’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at frustrating player update

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is set to be sidelined for two months, as he recovers from hamstring surgery, Dean Windass has confirmed

Speaking in an update on his Twitter page, Dean Windass revealed the frustrating injury update that Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters would have been fearing.

“Unfortunately our Josh has had an operation on his hamstring so he will be out for two months. He won’t start the season which is a bit of a blow but that’s just part of football.”

The Owls striker caught the eye with a number of strong performances last term, with the 27-year-old netting ten goals and being on hand to provide six assists from his 44 appearances for Darren Moore’s side, as they were relegated into League One.

Windass has failed to recover from a hamstring problem this summer though, and underwent surgery on the issue ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

That means he’ll miss their season opener against Charlton Athletic this weekend, in what is likely to already be a tough test for the Owls at The Valley.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters took to social media to react to this update on Windass, with a number of them keen to see a striker signed between now and the end of the transfer window.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

