Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had a disappointing couple of weeks on the pitch, but star midfielder Adam Wharton signing a new contract until 2028 is a huge boost for the club.

Wharton, who has been with Blackburn since he was six, expressed his delight at signing the extension and revealed his excitement for the future of the club.

Wharton's performances have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, but his new deal ensures that Blackburn will be in control and receive a significant fee if he decides to move on in the future.

It has been a good start to the season for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Rovers missed out on the play-off places on goal difference last season, but they look set to be among the top six contenders once again this campaign.

After losing 3-1 to bottom side Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Blackburn suffered their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-0 by third-placed Leeds United at Ewood Park on Saturday, with goals in each half from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville sealing all three points for the Whites.

Despite their recent setbacks, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side currently sit 11th in the table, just two points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Bristol City on Tuesday night.

While it has been a disappointing couple of weeks on the pitch for Rovers, they received a huge boost on Friday, with star midfielder Adam Wharton signing a new contract to keep him at the club until 2028.

Wharton has been with Blackburn since the age of six, and he revealed his delight after putting pen-to-paper on an extension.

"I’ve grown up coming through the club, I’m a big fan, all my family are supporters and I’m absolutely delighted," Wharton told the club's official website.

"I’m enjoying my football, we have a great group of lads that I get along with and I really enjoy playing the great football the gaffer’s got us playing. I’m really excited to see where we can get to this season.

"It was pretty simple really. I’ve enjoyed my time this season and last season and I’m really excited for what the future could hold.

"Growing up, coming to the games and watching the team, I always dreamed of playing for Rovers one day and that dream has come true."

New Adam Wharton deal will fend off Premier League interest

Wharton's new contract is excellent news for Rovers.

After progressing through the club's academy, Wharton made his senior debut against Hartlepool United in the Carabao Cup last August, and he has been a regular in the first team ever since.

The 19-year-old scored two goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances last season, and he has continued to play a starring role this campaign, registering two assists in 20 games so far.

Wharton's performances have not gone unnoticed, and he was handed his England U20 debut against Italy in November.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United were set to launch a second bid for Wharton in the January transfer window, while Crystal Palace, Brighton and Everton were "expected to make a serious attempt for him in the New Year".

Manchester United and Liverpool have also previously been linked with Wharton, but his new deal should now end speculation about his future.

Tomasson has been hugely impressed with Wharton, describing him as "Champions League level" on the ball, and given Rovers' current financial restrictions, it would have been tough for them to replace a player of Wharton's quality.

If Wharton continues performing at his current level, Blackburn could face a battle to hold onto him in the summer, but his extension puts Rovers firmly in control and ensures that, if he does move on, they will receive a significant fee for his services.

There will be a number of Premier League clubs that will have been disappointed to hear of Wharton's new deal, but it is an outstanding piece of business from Blackburn.