“Massive battle” – Journalist makes Leeds United and Brentford transfer claim on Nottingham Forest star’s future

Nottingham Forest will have a “massive battle” on their hands in their quest to keep Brennan Johnson if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke who spoke to Football League World.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Reds’ most integral assets this campaign, returning from a successful loan spell at Lincoln City in the summer and establishing himself as a key part of Chris Hughton’s plans.

He remained a key player under successor and current boss Steve Cooper, who has seen his fellow countryman thrive both on the wing and up top at the City Ground, recording 13 goals and six assists in 37 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign thus far.

It’s his impact that has been crucial in lifting Forest from the bottom of the table after eight games to their current position in the top six, stepping up in the previous absence of Lewis Grabban and proving to be a standout player for the second-tier outfit in recent months.

He even performed admirably against Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup earlier this calendar year, managing to get himself on the scoresheet against the latter in a convincing 4-1 victory against the Foxes.

And the top tier is where he may be heading this summer, with or without his current side, with reporter O’Rourke confirming Forest’s fans’ worst fears as he believes they would struggle to retain him if they don’t win a top-flight spot of their own at the conclusion of 2021/22.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “Forest will be hoping they can keep hold of Brennan Johnson by winning promotion to the Premier League themselves this season, but if they don’t, I think they’re going have a massive battle to keep hold of him.

“I think Leeds, Brentford, all those clubs they’re probably in the middle of the Premier League down near there. Maybe the bottom end of it will be looking at Johnson as somebody they can see as someone who could improve their squad.”

The Verdict:

O’Rourke is on the money – because those sides in the bottom half of the top tier will see him as a much more valuable player than a club like Tottenham Hotspur who have also been linked with a move for him.

Not only is he performing well in the second tier – but he is also appearing for Wales at a senior international level and that can only help in his quest to make the step up to the top division of English football.

From Johnson’s point of view, getting as much game time as possible has to be the priority for the 20-year-old who won’t fulfil his potential unless he plays as regularly as possible at a senior level.

Staying with Forest may not be the worst career decision considering they seem to be on the rise under Cooper – but he has plenty of time to weigh up his future so he shouldn’t rush into making any big decisions just yet.

And whilst his side are still competing for a place in the play-off zone, his focus should be solely on his team’s cause. Considering his recent impact, it doesn’t seem as though he’s distracted by any speculation surrounding his future.