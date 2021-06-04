‘Massive appointment’, ‘real statement of intent’ – Many Bradford City fans react to significant managerial news

Many Bradford City fans have taken to social media to air their views after the club today confirmed the appointment of Derek Adams as their new manager on Twitter.

The 45-year-old arrives at Valley Parade fresh after securing an unlikely promotion with Morecambe at Wembley Stadium on Monday as the Shrimps saw off Newport County in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final thanks to a Carlos Mendes Gomes penalty.

Now the Bantams have paid the required compensation to snare the Scot away from the promoted Lancashire side, with the experienced manager signing a three year deal at the helm of the fourth division outfit.

Naturally the news has prompted quite the reaction amongst the Bradford City faithful, with many taking to social media in their droves to comment on the announcement earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the news via Twitter.

Will you give him more than a season in charge or sack him after we lose 6 games on the bounce? Serious question. — cнrιѕ 🥪 (@Suttynotsweep) June 4, 2021

What a signing!

I bloody love football!#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/jxqV0SBsm4 — Have Bradford City Won Today? (@bcafcwin) June 4, 2021

It’s about time lads — Tyler (@TylerRaistrick1) June 4, 2021

Get innnn — FrankPargeter_ (@FrankPargeter) June 4, 2021

Welcome to the Mighty bantams 👊🏻now please get us out of this league 🧡⚽️❤️👊🏻 x #bcafc https://t.co/puZCYkfFCQ — ♡Jessica98♡ (@Jessicafirth11) June 4, 2021

A real statement of intent. A proven winner with vast experience is all we can ask for. We have to unite behind Derek and his team ALL season to succeed. With smart recruitment this summer we should be up there! Amazing work from @Ryan5parks we are now progressing #bcafc https://t.co/iGGn6Jgc51 — Chris Beaumont (@chrishbeaumont) June 4, 2021

Massive appointment this and probably his biggest job yet with the expectation levels. He certainly talks the talk. #bcafc https://t.co/zPERepAZuF — Ash (@Ashh1390) June 4, 2021