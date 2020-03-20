‘Massive’, ‘Amazing’ – Leeds United’s last clash against Luton Town saw these fans overjoyed

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

This weekend’s fixture list would have seen Leeds United welcome Luton Town to Elland Road, looking to do the double over the Hatters after their late triumph at Kenilworth Road earlier in the campaign.

Coming as a shock to virtually no one, the EFL’s latest postponement has further pushed back the return of football action to the end of April, meaning that the Whites have to wait even longer to get their automatic promotion charge back on course.

Five wins on the bounce with as many clean sheets has been music to the ears of the Elland Road faithful after their triumph over Huddersfield Town last time out, but it isn’t even the first time they have gone on a run of this ilk.

Rewinding back to the latter months of 2019, Leeds were enjoying a very strong winning run that stretched to seven games by its peak. Along the way to that streak, they made the trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town, a newly-promoted outfit looking to retain their Championship status beyond 2019/20.

Fresh off the back of wins against QPR and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa’s men were looking to get back to winning ways on the road after a stalemate at Hillsborough in their last away clash.

The Hatters got off to a lively start as they looked to disrupt Leeds’ dominance and went into the half-time break with the scores level at 0-0. They had ‘keeper James Shea and the woodwork to thank for the fact they weren’t behind with the frame of the goal denying Patrick Bamford before a string of marvellous saves from Shea kept out Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts from a number of goalbound efforts.

The second half saw the game spring into life with Patrick Bamford opening the scoring following a brilliant driving run up the pitch centre-back Ben White, who slipped Bamford in at a narrow angle before he slammed a low strike down Shea’s near post, to then goad the home fans with a cupped ear; a crowd already unsettled by the lack of whistle blown when Izzy Brown was taken down by White in the build-up, but the referee was unmoved.

Can you name the first goalscorer from Leeds’ last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of 2019/20 v Bristol City? Mateusz Klich Jack Harrison Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez

The Hatters quickly hit back through James Collins’ powerful header and the game looked like settling towards a 1-1 draw, with Leeds somewhat shaky at first as they conceded, before establishing their dominance again.

A moment of quality from Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich saw the latter drill a cross towards Bamford in the six-yard box, where it could only be diverted goal bound by Matty Pearson, much to the dejection of the Hatters backline, with Shea’s head in his hands after a stunning performance came to nothing.

There was a huge relief from the Whites contingent that they had hurdled a hefty banana-skin by overcoming Luton, and the fans were obviously delighted with the win…

FULL TIME: A Patrick Bamford brace seals the win at Kenilworth Road as #LUFC defeat Luton Town 2-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 23, 2019

Obviously, the goal at the time looked like the Leeds number nine’s but has since been credited to the Luton man who in fact, nudged it home.

GET INNNNN. — Liam R (@lamar2k19) November 23, 2019

Amazing win keep up the good work you are doing love you guys so much xxx 💙 💛 💙 💛 — 💙💛Leeds Melissa💙💛 (@AlioskiLeeds31) November 23, 2019

Massive. Well done boys 🤝 — Andy (@AndyLUFC_) November 23, 2019

Not a classic, but 3 points is 3 points, no matter how we get em. We leapfrog Preston into 2nd.

Well done Patrick Bamford. Love that kit too. #lufc — Praying to the Aliens💙💛 (@HelenWh77714086) November 23, 2019

He's back 👌 — Jay Abbott 💙💛 (@beefnut76) November 23, 2019

Every week the possession % is out of the park. 👍👏 Brilliant job — alankungalexplus1 (@meherherandhim) November 23, 2019

ANYBODY who 'has a go' at Bamford doesn't appreciate natural talent!! — john (@jhan782) November 23, 2019

It seems like an awful long time ago that this game saw Leeds overtake Preston North End into second place, with the Lilywhites now looking to just hold onto a play-off spot under Alex Neil.

However, it outlined the mentality of taking each game as it comes, being happy for the three points regardless of the manner in which they are gained.

The landscape has changed a lot since this game, with Leeds now in the driving seat for promotion and the league title, with Fulham now the nearest team to catch them outside the top two.