Massimo Luongo to Reading FC: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Championship side Reading have taken former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo on trial, according to yesterday’s report from the Reading Chronicle.

The Australian had been offered fresh terms by the Owls at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, something that came as no surprise to many after seeing him make 30 appearances in all competitions last term.

Recording one goal and five assists in the process, he was an asset both defensively and going forward for Darren Moore’s side following their drop to the third tier of English football.

However, he rejected the chance to extend his stay at Hillsborough despite seeing many top-quality names including David Stockdale and Michael Smith both arrive at Hillsborough, with the South Yorkshire outfit in pole position to get themselves back to the second tier at the first time of asking next season.

The Royals, on the other hand, face a fight against relegation during the 2022/23 campaign after finishing in 21st last term and have now lost some of their most valuable assets in Josh Laurent and John Swift.

In fact, they have very few options in the middle of the park at this stage and with Paul Ince’s side needing to strengthen this position as quickly as possible, we weigh up whether this would be a good deal for all parties.

Is it a good potential move?

The Australian already has second-tier experience under his belt from his time at Ipswich Town, Queens Park Rangers and the Owls, so it shouldn’t be too much of an ask for him to step back up, especially at 29.

Considering his age, the Berkshire outfit should be able to get at least two or three good years out of him if they choose to tie him down to a long-term contract, so this may not be an addition for the short term.

Ince’s side will be desperate not to find themselves in a similar situation next summer to the one they find themselves in right now in terms of a real lack of squad depth, so his age is a big benefit to them.

They also have very few midfield options at this stage, as mentioned.

Both Laurent and Andy Rinomhota have left along with former loanees Danny Drinkwater and Tom Dele-Bashiru, so having someone of Luongo’s experience will be vital, especially if youngster Dejan Tetek is forced to be involved next season.

And as a free agent, he is someone the second-tier side will easily be able to bring in, as long as they can agree a sensible wage packet with the 29-year-old.

Would he start?

It would almost be an insult if he didn’t start considering how few options they currently have in the middle of the park.

Serbian Tetek may be a promising option to have – but he certainly doesn’t get past someone of Luongo’s calibre at this stage and although Ovie Ejaria may be able to play in a deeper midfield role, the ex-Liverpool man will be needed in a more advanced position following the departure of West Bromwich Albion’s Swift.

Claudio Osorio and Kian Leavy are available as other options, but again, they don’t have the experience of the 29-year-old and even if another target in Jamie Shackleton was to arrive, it would be difficult to see him not starting.

What does he offer?

As previously mentioned, he has plenty of second-tier experience under his belt and that will be crucial to what is currently a very inexperienced Reading midfield.

Although his main priority (if he joins) is to contribute heavily on the pitch in the Royals’ quest to remain afloat in their current division once again, his advice off it will also be priceless to the likes of Tetek, Osorio and Leavy.

He may not have been the biggest contributor in the final third in recent years – but his time at Swindon shows he can get in and amongst the goals and the fact he recorded five assists last term is a promising sign.

But the Australian is most valuable when his team is on the backfoot, winning 54.8% of his total duels last term and 54.9% of his aerial duels, potentially helping the Berkshire outfit to improve their atrocious defensive record from 2021/22.

With this, he could be an excellent replacement for Laurent and Rinomhota.