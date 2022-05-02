Massimo Luongo shares play-off message ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has taken to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters ahead of his side’s upcoming clash with Sunderland.

The Owls booked their place in the play-offs on Saturday by securing a 4-1 victory over Portsmouth at Hillsborough.

Portsmouth made a quick start to this particular fixture as George Hirst opened the scoring.

Undeterred by this strike, the Owls levelled proceedings via a strike from Lee Gregory before Saido Berahino gave them the lead in the 36th minute.

Jordan Storey then extended Wednesday’s advantage by slotting an effort past goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from close range.

Following the break, the Owls scored their fourth goal of the afternoon as George Byers headed home from Josh Windass’ corner.

Darren Moore’s side are now set to head to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final on Friday.

Luongo, who featured for Wednesday in their win over Pompey, has opted to reflect on his side’s latest win on Instagram whilst also sharing a message ahead of the club’s meeting with the Black Cats.

The midfielder posted: “Final day picks!

“Sunny three points in front of a packed out Hillsborough.

“Thank you everyone for the amazing support this season.

“Play offs now!

“Let’s go get this!”

The Verdict

Luongo could potentially play a major role in Wednesday’s push for promotion this month as he has demonstrated this season that he is more than capable of thriving at this level.

In the 25 games that he has played for the Owls in the third-tier, Luongo has managed to provide five direct goal contributions whilst he has also averaged 3.3 tackles and 46.7 passes per match (as per WhoScored).

Having started in 16 of the club’s last 18 league fixtures, it would be somewhat of a surprise if the midfielder isn’t included in Wednesday’s side for their showdown with Sunderland.

The Owls will be determined to pick up a positive result on their travels later this week before they host Sunderland at Hillsborough on May 9th.