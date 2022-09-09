Massimo Luongo shares message with Middlesbrough’s supporters after finalising move

Massimo Luongo has taken to Instagram to share a message with Middlesbrough’s supporters after sealing a move to the Riverside Stadium.

As confirmed by Boro’s official website yesterday, Luongo has joined the Championship outfit on a short-term deal until January.

The midfielder was on the lookout for a new club following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year.

Luongo represented the Owls on 27 occasions in the third-tier during the previous campaign as they missed out on the opportunity to secure an immediate return to the Championship via the play-offs.

The Australia international was maintaining his fitness by training with Reading in recent weeks.

However, instead of deciding to link up with Paul Ince’s side on a permanent basis, the 29-year-old opted to join Middlesbrough.

Luongo will now be aiming to help Boro climb the Championship standings during his time at the club.

Currently 17th in the league standings, Middlesbrough will be looking to use the confidence that they gained from their recent victory over Sunderland to their advantage in their upcoming league clashes.

Reflecting on his move on Instagram, Luongo has admitted that he is over the moon to be joining Boro.

Luongo posted: “Ready to go!

“Over the moon to be joining this massive club!”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a very shrewd bit of business by Middlesbrough as Luongo possesses a wealth of experience at Championship level.

During his career to date, the midfielder has made 193 appearances in the second-tier and thus will be confident in his ability to make a difference for Boro.

When you consider that Luongo missed out on pre-season due to his departure from Hillsborough, it may take him some time to get back up to speed.

Luongo’s arrival may potentially force the likes of Jonny Howson, Alex Mowatt and Matt Crooks to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on Middlesbrough’s fortunes in the Championship.

