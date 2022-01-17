Massimo Luongo shares message as he reflects on recent events at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has taken to Instagram to share a message after the club’s latest display in League One.

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the Owls’ clashes with Crewe Alexandra, Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town due to suspension, the 29-year-old marked his return to action by producing a positive performance against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

In what turned out to be an enthralling affair at Hillsborough, the Owls managed to seal all three points in-front of their supporters.

Sylla Sow gave Wednesday the lead in the 19th minute of the clash before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing doubled his side’s advantage after being teed up by Luongo.

Following the break, Plymouth pulled a goal back via a strike from Adam Randell.

Wednesday then added a third as Sam Hutchinson planted a header past Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

An own-goal from Marvin Johnson briefly gave the Pilgrims hope of securing a draw.

However, a composed effort from Josh Windass in the closing stages of the game confirmed victory for the Owls.

Reflecting on Wednesday’s triumph on Instagram, Luongo posted: “3 points.

“First home game of 2022 starting with a win!”

The Verdict

If Wednesday are to secure a play-off spot this season, it is imperative that they use the momentum gained from this impressive victory to their advantage in their upcoming league fixtures.

Currently three points adrift of Plymouth who occupy sixth-place in the League One standings, the Owls may need to turn to Luongo for inspiration if they are to have any chance of sealing an immediate return to the Championship later this year.

A stand-out performer during the club’s victory over the Pilgrims on Saturday, Luongo won five aerial duels, produced three key passes and made seven tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.38 at Hillsborough.

Providing that the midfielder is able to maintain his form as well as his fitness over the course of the coming months, he could potentially help his side achieve a relative amount of success at this level.