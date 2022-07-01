Massimo Luongo sends farewell message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Massimo Luongo will not be signing a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday and is now a free agent.

The 29-year-old amassed 73 appearances for the Owls in a fairly injury hit spell at the club, after arriving from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019.

The Australian will be hoping to be included in the national team squad for the World Cup this winter, and his chances of achieving that goal could be increased by leaving League One.

Luongo took to Instagram to send a farewell message to supporters.

He wrote: “My time at Sheffield is over.

“It’s been an incredible few years for me which had its ups and downs but I have loved every minute of it.

“Thank you to the fans for being exceptional.

“An atmosphere at Hillsborough I will never forget.

“Thank you to @swfcofficial for the past 3 seasons.

‘”I wish the club, the staff and all the players the very best of luck in the future.”

Luongo made up a very dangerous midfield trio alongside Barry Bannan and George Byers in the second half of the season, and Owls supporters will be hoping that Will Vaulks has enough about him to fill the void left behind by the Aussie.

The Verdict

A player of Luongo’s quality would rarely end up in the third tier unless they were relegated from the Championship, and Wednesday would have stayed up in the second tier if it was not for the points deduction that they suffered in 2020/21.

The Owls have also strengthened their ranks this summer with Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe on free transfers after they played key roles in Rotherham United’s second placed finish last season.

The pressure is on now for Darren Moore to deliver automatic promotion or the board and supporters may begin to doubt his credentials as the manager to take them forward after a difficult few seasons.