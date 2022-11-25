Massimo Luongo = 2/10: Rating all of Middlesbrough’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

It has been a mixed season so far for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro were one of the early season promotion favourites, but got off to a poor start and Chris Wilder was sacked in October with the club in and around the relegation zone.

Former Manchester United midfielder and caretaker manager Michael Carrick replaced Wilder and has impressed in his first permanent managerial role. The 41-year-old has won three and drawn one of his five games in charge so far, moving the club up to 14th in the table going into the World Cup break. They are now just four points from the play-offs and have put distance between themselves and the bottom three.

One of the reasons expectations were so high on Teesside in pre-season was the recruitment done by Wilder and Head of Football Kieran Scott. But of those who were brought to the club in the summer, how have they performed so far?

Darragh Lenihan – 7/10

Lenihan arrived at the Riverside Stadium on a free transfer after his contract at Blackburn Rovers expired.

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Ewood Park before going on to captain the club, endured a slow start to his Boro career. He was sent off in his second game at Queens Park Rangers, before missing over a month with injury.

But the Irishman has established himself in the team since his return and has become a key part of the back line, playing every minute under Carrick so far.

Carrick has tightened up the Boro defence and Lenihan’s leadership qualities will be crucial moving forward.

Liam Roberts – 7/10

Roberts signed for Boro in the summer from League Two side Northampton Town.

The 28-year-old excelled between the sticks in a Cobblers side who narrowly missed out on promotion last season and he was named the club’s Player of the Year and won the Golden Glove for the fourth tier.

Roberts was recruited as a back up, but when first choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen was out injured earlier in the season, he stepped in ably and impressed in his four league games, keeping one clean sheet in the process.

While Roberts can perhaps count himself unlucky not to be getting more minutes, he is an extremely reliable performer when he is called upon.

Tommy Smith – 7/10

Smith was handed a contract at the club in the summer after a trial period following his release from Stoke City.

The 30-year-old made 200 appearances for Huddersfield Town before joining the Potters in 2019, where he played 106 times over three seasons.

Smith got off to a slow start to life at the Riverside, largely unused by Wilder. But Carrick changed the system after his arrival, switching to a back four and moving Isaiah Jones from wing-back to a more advanced position, opening up an opportunity for Smith at right-back.

He has taken his chance and looks set to remain a regular as the season progresses.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Middlesbrough players?

1 of 25 Zack Steffen? 1 12 25 40

Marcus Forss – 7/10

Forss signed for Boro in the summer from Premier League side Brentford.

The 23-year-old scored 19 goals in 74 appearances for the Bees and also spent time out on loan with AFC Wimbledon and Hull City before making the move to Teesside.

But Forss was another who suffered a slow start to life under Wilder, with the former Sheffield United boss largely using him from the bench. He has been given more opportunities under Carrick, including starting the last four games, in which time he has scored one goal and registered two assists.

The Finland international has two goals in total for his new club so far and will likely retain his place in Carrick’s front line with his improved form.

Matthew Hoppe – 5/10

It has been incredibly tough for Hoppe since arriving at the Riverside Stadium from Spanish side Mallorca in the summer.

The 21-year-old was another who was overlooked by Wilder, making sporadic substitute appearances or not being included in the squad altogether. But the American has been included in every match day squad since Carrick’s arrival and has been introduced in the last two games, so is perhaps beginning to find his feet.

He is clearly a player with potential, finishing as Schalke’s top scorer with six goals in their 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

While it is quite difficult to judge Hoppe so far, it seems as though he will be given more opportunities by his new manager.

Matt Clarke – 6/10

Clarke signed for Boro in the summer from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 26-year-old began his career with Ipswich Town, before moving to Portsmouth where he made 175 appearances after initially joining on loan in 2015, before making the deal permanent.

His form at Fratton Park earned him a move to the top flight with the Seagulls, but he never made an appearance during his time at the Amex Stadium, spending two seasons out on loan with Derby County before spending time on loan at West Bromwich Albion last campaign.

He started life well at the Riverside Stadium and was a regular in the back three under Wilder, but injury has meant that he has not featured since the start of October.

It remains to be seen how Clarke will fit in to Carrick’s system, particularly given the form of Dael Fry and Lenihan, but he is an excellent option to have.

Massimo Luongo – 2/10

It has been an incredibly frustrating time for Luongo since arriving at the club on a short-term in September.

The 30-year-old, who has had spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, Swindon Town and Queens Park Rangers, signed as a free agent after turning down a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

He was a key part of the Owls midfield in the team which lost out in the League One play-offs last season, but opted against remaining at Hillsborough.

The Australian featured on the bench for his first two games at Boro, but has not been included in the squad since and although he is a good option to have, with a lot of competition for places, it seems unlikely he will get much game time.

Ryan Giles – 7/10

Much was expected of Giles following his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

The 22-year-old provided ten assists in total last season during temporary spells with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers and seemed the perfect fit at left-wing back for Wilder’s system.

But he was not the only player to under perform in the early part of the season and despite not yet living up to the high expectations, he has still contributed four assists so far this campaign.

Giles has featured in every league game, starting the vast majority and has been moved to a more defensive role in Carrick’s back four.

Zack Steffen – 7/10

Goalkeeper Steffen was signed on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 27-year-old, who was back up to Ederson at the Etihad Stadium, has been Boro’s first choice this term and played in all but four of their league games so far.

Steffen has been a reliable performer who has made a number of good saves and shown calmness with the ball at his feet.

The American has kept four clean sheets and looks set to remain as number one under Carrick.

Alex Mowatt – 6/10

Mowatt arrived at Boro on loan from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

He was initially a regular, starting the majority of games under Wilder but has found minutes harder to come by since the 55-year-old’s departure.

Carrick has settled on a midfield pairing of Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney, with Mowatt making just three substitute appearances under the new manager.

He has proven to be a decent player at this level in previous seasons, so will be a solid option if needed.

Rodrigo Muniz – 6/10

Muniz signed for Boro on loan from Premier League side Fulham.

The 21-year-old scored five goals in 28 appearances for the Cottagers last season as Marco Silva’s side won the title, but most of his minutes were from the bench due to the outstanding form of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

He was a regular under Wilder but is another who has fallen out of favour under Carrick, starting just one of his games so far.

The Brazilian has only scored two goals and has not been on the scoresheet since September in what has been an underwhelming spell at the club.