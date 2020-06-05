Massimo Cellino weighing up move for Championship clubs over potential takeover

Massimo Cellino is reportedly eyeing up a move at Championship clubs Charlton Athletic and Reading according to a report from TMW.

He is currently in charge at Italian side Brescia, who are playing their football in the top-flight amongst some of Europe’s elite.

But Cellino is reportedly ‘fed up’, and is contemplating the prospect of returning to England, with Charlton and Reading being possible moves.

He’s a name that plenty of Leeds United fans will remember well, but for all the wrong reasons through a tricky period in the club’s history.

Cellino famously sacked six managers in his time with Leeds United, which included former promotion-winning Reading boss Brian McDermott.

Charlton have had their fair share of ownership problems over the years, and are currently struggling to stay afloat in the Championship, with Lee Bowyer’s side occupying a spot in the relegation zone.

Whilst Reading have shown much-needed improvement this season under the management of Mark Bowen, and are sat 14th in the second tier standings, and are just eight points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

This would be a disaster for both clubs if he took charge.

It’s as simple as that. Cellino’s track record when it comes to clubs in England doesn’t make for good reading in terms of a long-term plan.

He was ruthless at Leeds when they needed stability, and the Elland Road faithful would have been delighted to see the back of him when he departed.

I would be very concerned for either Charlton or Reading if he arrived at the club, but luckily for the Royals, their owners seem committed to the club, so I can’t see them selling up anytime soon.