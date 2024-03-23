Highlights Doukara's Leeds legacy is mixed - his stunning volley against Forest was a high point, but his antics in 2015 left many fans sour.

Despite scoring only 18 goals for Leeds, Doukara's highlight was a spectacular long-range volley that earned him Goal of the Season.

Doukara's Leeds career ended with him leaving by mutual consent in 2017, leading to a journey through clubs in Turkey, Greece, and more.

Souleymane Doukara notched 18 goals during his three seasons as a Leeds United player, but none were better than his stunning volley against Nottingham Forest.

The 2013/14 season saw Leeds survive in the Championship, thanks to the goals of Ross McCormack, who was then sold to Fulham in the transfer window for a fee of around £11 million.

That summer under Massimo Cellino also saw the departure of manager Brian McDermott in favour of David Hockaday, who only had prior managerial experience with Conference side Forest Green Rovers.

They would use the funds from the McCormack sale to put it towards no fewer than 15 signings that summer, and further additions during the January window, too. The majority were not domestic-based players, but from Italy's Serie A, B, and C.

Hardly any of those would leave with much of a positive reputation, with the most successful signing turning out to be current club captain Liam Cooper in the long-term.

The likes of Tommaso Bianchi, Casper Sloth, Zan Benedicic, Adryan, and Doukara were signed during the window, and more of them were infamous than famous during their stints at Elland Road.

Leeds United's sicknote six

Doukara was part of that infamous "sicknote six", which also included the likes of Mirco Antenucci, Edgar Cani, Giuseppe Bellusci, Marco Silvestri, and Dario Del Fabro.

It was during the final weeks of that 2014/15 season that then Leeds boss Neil Redfearn was told six members of his first-team squad were injured or unavailable for a game at Charlton Athletic.

There were conflicting reports at the time about whether the players were actually hurt or staging a protest against the club and Redfearn, but the chaos that ensued surrounding the episode was typical of the tenure of Massimo Cellino as the Leeds chairman.

Doukara would recover from that, amongst some others, but it was always going to leave a sour taste for plenty of supporters. The forward made 27 appearances in his first season, but then featured 27 and 39 times in the coming two campaigns, with the latter involving a play-off push under Garry Monk.

Souleymane Doukara's Leeds United career stats (all comps) Season Manager(s) Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 Dave Hockaday, Neil Redfearn, Darko Milanic 27 7 3 2015/16 Uwe Rosler Steve Evans 27 5 2 2016/17 Garry Monk 39 6 4

It was during Monk's era and Doukara's final season that his shining moment came in a Leeds shirt by scoring one of the best and most famous goals in the club's recent history.

On January 25th 2017, Doukara scored a powerful long range volley in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road with his first touch of the ball after coming on a substitute. The goal drew comparisons of the goal to that of Leeds legend Tony Yeboah's famous volley's against Liverpool and AFC Wimbledon.

Unsurprisingly, the strike was named Goal of the Season at Leeds United's end of season awards. Most people will have seen it before, but you can also see it below.

Doukara's Leeds United legacy

Of course, many Leeds fans will remember Doukara fondly for the goal, but equally, there is a sour taste for many given his antics in 2015. He has had an interesting career since leaving West Yorkshire.

His career prior to Leeds started in Italy before Leeds picked him up in 2014; however, since then, he has moved around in Turkey, Greece, and Cyrpus for the most part, as well as Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old played for Ankaraspor Kulübü, Antalyaspor, Al-Ettifaq FC, Giresunspor, Levadiakos, Gençlerbirliği S.K. However, the Mauritanian international striker now plays for Turkish Cypriot side Mağusa Türk Gücü Spor Kulübü and signed for them in the summer.

He left Leeds by mutual consent in 2017 but has had seven clubs since then.