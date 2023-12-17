Highlights Former Leeds United owner, Massimo Cellino, admits appointing Dave Hockaday as head coach was a mistake, done because it was the cheap option.

Hockaday had limited managerial experience and struggled at Leeds, only lasting six games before being replaced.

The Hockaday appointment set the tone for a string of poor decisions during Cellino's tenure at Leeds United.

The former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino was a controversial figure during his time at Elland Road, and he got things badly wrong with one of his first decisions in charge of the club.

The Italian recently admitted he appointed Dave Hockaday as the club’s head coach in 2014 because it was the cheap option. That would prove to be a mistake and one that set the tone in West Yorkshire.

Cellino spent three years as the owner of the Whites, and it’s fair to say it was a hectic period, with Leeds ultimately falling short of winning promotion and arguably going backwards during his tenure.

It's also evident that he was unpredictable, but there’s one decision that stands above the rest in terms of just how left-field it was in West Yorkshire. Of course, that is the decision to appoint Hockaday as the new head coach back in 2014.

Dave Hockaday at Leeds United

Hockaday had been out of work for around six months before he was given the role with Leeds, so it must be put down in the history books as one of the most bizarre managerial appointments English football has ever seen.

Hockaday’s only experience as a manager had come in non-league with Forest Green, where he didn’t exactly set the world alight, having lost more games than he’d won over a four-year period.

Prior to the changing of head coach, the previous season had seen Leeds survive in the Championship, thanks to the goals of Ross McCormack, who was then sold to Fulham in the transfer window for a fee of around £11 million.

They would use the funds from the McCormack sale to put it towards no fewer than 15 signings that summer, and further in the January window, too. The majority were not domestic-based players, but from Serie A, B, and C.

Hardly any of that crop would leave with much of a reputation, with the most successful signing turning out to be current club captain Liam Cooper in the long-term.

Leeds United Summer Signings 2014 Player Name Signed From Giuseppe Bellusci Catania Souleymane Doukara Catania Casper Sloth Aarhus GF Mirco Antenucci Ternana Liam Cooper Chesterfield FC Marco Silvestri Chievo Verona Billy Sharp Southampton Nicky Ajose Peterborough United Gaetano Berardi Sampdoria Tommaso Bianchi Sassuolo Stuart Taylor Reading FC Adryan Flamengo Dario Del Fabro Cagliari Calcio Brian Montenegro Nacional Zan Benedicic AC Milan

That summer also saw the departure of manager Brian McDermott in favour of Hockaday, with a CV that had little else to write about aside from that aforementioned Forest Green stint and a huge summer overhaul to navigate with Leeds.

It wouldn't last very long for the now 66-year-old in the 2014/15 season. Leeds lost three of their four opening league games against Millwall, Brighton and Watford, with Hockaday's only Championship triumph against Middlesbrough thanks to a late Billy Sharp goal.

However, it was in the EFL Cup that his Leeds tenure came to an end. Having beaten Accrington Stanley in the first round of the competition, Leeds headed to Bradford City for a local West Yorkshire derby on August 27th. Despite going down to 10-men and then taking an 82nd minute lead through Matt Smith, Leeds lost the tie 2-1 in dramatic fashion and Hockaday's job was no more.

A huge mistake by Massimo Cellino

As you would expect for someone who was making such a huge leap up in terms of quality, Hockaday struggled to get going at Leeds, and he only took charge of six games before a swift change was made.

In that short period, they won twice but lost four of their opening games, with the fans immediately putting pressure on Cellino to bring in a new manager, which the trigger-happy owner would duly oblige to do.

Dave Hockaday results at Leeds United (All competitions) Opponent Result Millwall (A) 2-0 (L) Accrington Stanley (H) 2-1 (W) Middlesbrough (H) 1-0 (W) Brighton and Hove Albion (H) 0-2 (L) Watford (A) 4-1 (L) Bradford City (A) 2-1 (L)

Cellino would appoint Neil Redfearn to succeed the out of his depth Hockaday on a caretaker basis, with Darko Milanic then named as the new boss, but he would last just six games as well. Hockaday was the catalyst for a number of poor decisions that would follow that season.

And, speaking to the Daily Mail, Cellino opened up on why he turned to Hockaday, as he acknowledged financial reasons were a factor. He also all but admitted the mistake he made and did not rate the head coach.

He said: “I didn’t know who to appoint. I had to take someone to do pre-season. I was lost — and I took the coach with the lowest wages. I’ll never forget. We were playing Middlesbrough and it was 0-0. Then Hockaday took out (Souleymane) Doukara, who was playing well and he put in a midfielder, which was a brave move. We won 1-0.

“After the game, I said, “Hey, Hockaday, give me five, you are better than I thought. You took one striker away and put another one in midfield to control the game. That’s something the best coaches understand, not the worst”. Then you know what he told me? “I took out Doukara because he was injured”. I said, “So you’re s*** still!”

Hockaday was never the right man for a role too big for him, but Cellino could not see this until after he had made the error of appointing him. Fortunately, Redfearn would have another spell to see out the campaign for Leeds and steady the ship somewhat.

However, Uwe Rosler and Steve Evans would then take charge the following season, but neither of them could guide Leeds back to the top-flight under Cellino's control.

The Hockaday appointment may have been the first, but it truly set the tone for a string of terrible decisions from the Italian with the club, and Cellino's first appointment set the tone of the chaotic running of the club that was to follow.