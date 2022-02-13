Massengo starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Swansea today

Bristol City are looking to make it back-to-back victories when they take on Swansea City this afternoon.

Nigel Pearson’s side picked up a welcome three points against Reading in the week, and they will hope to build on that against a Swans outfit that are two places and two points behind them in the table.

With his squad stretched in certain areas, combined with the fact they did win last time out, changes aren’t expected and here we look at the XI we expect to line-up for the Robins…

The decision to go with Max O’Leary ahead of Dan Bentley was a bold one but the 25-year-old performed well against Reading and whilst some may still not agree with the call, there’s no way he will be dropped for today.

It’s a similar story in defence. Timm Klose has done well on the whole since joining, so he will continue alongside Tomas Kalas and Zak Vyner in the back three. Cam Pring and Jay Dasilva are well suited to the wing-back roles and they will be crucial outlets against a Swansea side that can be susceptible to the counter attack.

In midfield, Pearson is still waiting to see if the influential Han-Noah Massengo can start after he was forced off with a hip injury in the week.

The 20-year-old is a class act and would be missed if he was out, with Joe Williams not yet ready to start, whilst Andy King and Matty James miss out. So, Massengo will be given every chance to play and even if he won’t complete the game, having him on the pitch would be a major boost.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

Alex Scott will continue in the middle of the park as well, with the front three picking itself.

Andi Weimann has enjoyed a fine individual campaign, and he will pose a real goal threat behind target man Chris Martin and the exciting, in-form Antoine Semenyo.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.