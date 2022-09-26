Massengo in 2nd: Bristol City’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

There are some exciting talents coming through the ranks at Bristol City right now.

Tommy Conway has been one of the Championship‘s breakthrough stars in 2022/23 while the likes of Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo are already well established.

The Robins did well to keep hold of both Scott and Semenyo in the summer but you’d imagine there will be more interest in future windows and departures are inevitable at some point in the future.

The Ashton Gate faithful will hope that before that happens Nigel Pearson’s side are able to put together a serious promotion challenge and there are early signs that they could be one of the division’s surprise packages this term.

There’s certainly not a shortage of talent in Bs3 at the moment and the division looks wide open after 10 games.

We’ve broken down the top 10 most valuable players at City right now in order, according to Transfermarkt…