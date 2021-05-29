Mason Mount and Derby County: How the Chelsea man made his name at Pride Park

Mason Mount is gearing up for the biggest match of his professional career as Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The 22-year-old midfielder has really come of age this term after establishing himself as a major player for Thomas Tuchel’s side, scoring nine goals and creating eight more in a successful campaign in West London.

But while the playmaker is enjoying great success for both club and country, it’s worth noting a key step in his journey to stardom.

Mount came through the Chelsea youth academy and always looked like a player who could go on to big things.

After turning professional he enjoyed a loan spell in Holland with Vitesse Arnhem, but it was a spell with Derby County that really saw the player showcase what he was all about.

Frank Lampard was in charge of the Rams at the time and brought Mason Mount to the club on loan for the duration of the 2018-19 season.

Mount made a massive impact at Pride Park, playing 44 times for Derby over the course of the campaign, scoring nine goals and creating five more for the Championship club.

His performances were a major part of the club’s journey to the play-off final that season – a match which they lost at Wembley Stadium to Aston Villa.

But while his chance of securing Premier League football for Derby didn’t go to plan, his performances were enough to convince Frank Lampard that he was ready to play a key role for Chelsea in the Premier League the following year when the ex-midfielder took charge at Stamford Bridge.

Since then things have got better and better for Mount, and with the midfielder now playing at the top of his game I’m sure that he will owe huge credit to Derby County for the role that they played in his development.