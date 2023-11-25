Highlights Holgate admits he struggled in his debut for Southampton against Sunderland, realizing he was out of his depth after 15 minutes.

Southampton had a nightmare match against Sunderland, with a misplaced pass from Holgate contributing to their 5-0 loss.

Holgate faces tough competition for a starting spot at Southampton and may have limited opportunities to play this season.

Southampton defender Mason Holgate has admitted that he realised he was out of his depth 15 minutes into his debut against Sunderland, speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

Holgate had arrived during a very busy period for the Saints, with the summer transfer window closing less than 24 hours before they took to the field in the early kick-off at the Stadium of Light.

There had been plenty of speculation about players departing and Martin needed time to help his new signings adapt to life at St Mary's, including Holgate who arrived on loan from Everton during the latter stages of August.

This game on Wearside was their fifth league match of the season and they had done well in their first four, taking 10 points from a possible 12.

However, their match against the Black Cats was a nightmare and Holgate had an awful debut in central defence.

What happened during the Sunderland v Southampton game?

It looked as though it was going to be a long day for the Saints just seven minutes into the game, with Jack Clarke putting the Black Cats 1-0 up inside a minute and Pierre Ekwah doubling their lead six minutes later.

Just before the interval, a misplaced pass from Holgate allowed Ekwah to unleash a long-range strike that beat Gavin Bazunu. The Republic of Ireland international will have been extremely disappointed to have been beaten with that shot.

Bradley Dack fired home from close range less than three minutes after the interval to make it four.

The hosts added the icing on the cake in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with Jewison Bennette's wonderful cross being headed home by teenager Chris Rigg.

What did Mason Holgate say about the Sunderland clash?

Speaking candidly about that nightmare game, the defender has admitted that he mentally collapsed.

Holgate said: "It's not been as smooth sailing as I would like it to be. I came in quite late and I didn't have a pre-season really at Everton because I was sorting this (loan move) out and training with the kids.

Related Journalist makes prediction on Paul Onuachu's Southampton future Dean Jones gave his verdict on whether the striker has a future at St Mary's.

"It's a completely unique style of playing that, at the time, I didn't understand.

"I remember thinking about 15 minutes in that I was over my head but it was too late, I was already on the pitch. I think it was 2-0 by the time I realised that."

What next for Mason Holgate at Southampton?

Holgate has spent much of the season on the bench and this isn't a surprise considering Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are a good duo to have in central defence.

He could potentially appear at right-back at some point - but he faces a stiff battle with the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree for a starting spot.

With this, it wouldn't be a surprise if his starting opportunities were limited between now and the end of the season.

That's a shame for him because he would have left Goodison Park temporarily to secure more game time.

He needs to do everything he can to impress in training - and that will increase his chances of winning a decent amount of time on the pitch.