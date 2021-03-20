Mason Greenwood sends social media message after performance of Nottingham Forest man

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood praised Joe Garner after his impressive showing in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Brentford this afternoon.

The midfielder joined the Championship side from the Red Devils in January, and he has quickly established himself as an important player for Chris Hughton.

That was evident against the Bees, with Garner classy in possession and excellent in winning the ball back for the Reds as they picked up a valuable point against the high-flying hosts.

Garner’s stats from the game were shared on Twitter, and it prompted a response from Greenwood, who obviously knows the 20-year-old from their time together coming through the ranks at Old Trafford.

The England international simply called Garner the ‘star man’, with the latter replying later on.

After a tough loan at Watford in the first part of the campaign, the move to the City Ground seems to have worked out very well for all parties.

Forest fans are already calling on the club to try and bring Garner back for next season, although discussions about his future won’t take place until the summer.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Greenwood, and it shows he is still keeping an eye on how his mate is doing even though it’s in the league below.

You have to say that Garner fully warrants the praise that’s coming his way from everyone as well. He was brilliant today, in the way he moved the ball and the energy he showed to win it back.

He has quickly become an important figure for Hughton and it will be interesting to see whether a fresh agreement can be reached ahead of the next campaign.

