Mason Burstow shares update following Charlton Athletic’s triumph over Aston Villa U21s

Mason Burstow netted his third goal of the season at senior level in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa U21s.

The 18-year-old now has three in six appearances this season for the Addicks, with his latest coming in the form of a 15 minute opener.

Villa restored parity through Finley Thorndike in the 40th minute, before Jayden Stockley edged Charlton back into the lead just three minutes later.

The Addicks held on to their 2-1 lead in what remained of the match, securing their place in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy, with Wembley the ultimate objective.

The highly-exciting teenager took his goal brilliantly when he showed tremendous pace to latch onto Albie Morgan’s ball over the top of the Villa defence, before displaying complete composure to convert.

Sharing his delight on Twitter after last night’s clash, Burstow said: “3 in 6 😍 good performance from the team 👏 a step closer to Wembley 😉 @CAFCofficial #MB48.”

The verdict

Burstow has displayed excellent ability and maturity since coming into the first-team environment at Charlton and he will be hoping that he can remain around the senior set up as this season progresses.

The 18-year-old has an incredibly high ceiling and his performances for the Addicks this season prove that he is ready for the rigours of first-team football in League One.

Jackson seems to be edging closer to securing the permanent role at Charlton, which will be an excellent boost for Burstow, as the manager already knows what he is capable of.

With Charlton still progressing in Cup competitions, and with a large chunk of the League One campaign left to play, first-team opportunities are expected to keep on arising for the young forward.