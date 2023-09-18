Despite plenty of changes over the summer months, Sunderland are doing just fine in the early stages of the 2023-24 Championship season.

After six matches of the season played, the Wearsiders are sitting in seventh position in the second tier following May's play-off disappointment, with three wins and a draw under their belt.

Tony Mowbray's squad is more youthful than it ever has been and that is all down to a lot of activity in the last few months which has driven the average age considerably down.

The Black Cats made a number of new signings over the course of the summer, with a total of 11 new faces arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Four of those came on transfer deadline day on September 1, and Sunderland were to utilise the loan market for the very first time late in the window when they announced the capture of Chelsea striker Mason Burstow.

The 20-year-old had already appeared three times for the Blues in the early stages of the season as they had little in the way of attacking options, but they approved for Burstow to head to the North East for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign to bolster Tony Mowbray's striker choices.

And having left West London to sign for the Wearside club for the season, Burstow returned to the capital for his first match in a Sunderland shirt this past weekend when they took on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, having been praised before the clash by his new manager.

How did Mason Burstow fare on his Sunderland debut?

Burstow was thrown in from the very start by Mowbray to make his full debut, and he lasted 61 minutes before being replaced.

Leading the line on his own with Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham and Abdoullah Ba behind in support, Burstow had two shots during his time on the pitch but neither managed to hit the target.

He was also dispossessed once though and also made two bad touches, according to WhoScored, although he did also make one key pass.

It was an uneventful first appearance for Burstow, but there should be more to come once he settles in.

What has Mason Burstow said to Sunderland fans following his debut?

After his first appearance in a Sunderland shirt, Burstow has issued a short message to the Black Cats supporters following their win at Loftus Road.

If Burstow finds the back of the net on a regular basis for Sunderland, then he's likely to be a hit among the fanbase at the Stadium of Light.

This is however is his first real full season in men's football, having had a brief experience with Charlton Athletic, so whatever happens it will be a learning curve for the young forward.