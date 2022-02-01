Mason Burstow sends message to Charlton Athletic fans after sealing Chelsea switch

Mason Burstow has completed his move from Charlton Athletic to Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who signed for the Addicks from Maidstone United in 2020, has scored six goals for the Addicks this season and will remain in SE7 on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Burstow follows in the footsteps of many youngsters who made their first inroads into senior professional football at The Valley, since relegation from the Premier League in 2007, before being picked up by top-flight clubs.

The skillful striker was absent from the Addicks’ 2-1 win at Portsmouth on Monday evening after the club accepted a bid from the Champions League holders late on Deadline Day.

Burstow took to Twitter this afternoon to share his reaction to the confirmation of his transfer.

He wrote: “Delighted for it to be official, I’ll keep my head down and stay fully committed to @CAFCofficial 110%.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of development path Burstow is put on beyond this season.

Chelsea could decide to mainly keep him for their U23 side or loan him out elsewhere, with any first team involvement looking a long way off at this stage.

Burstow’s next opportunity will come this Saturday when the Addicks play host to AFC Wimbledon.

The Verdict

In Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington, Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley, currently absent with a hip injury, Johnnie Jackson has a lot of options at the top of the pitch as it stands.

Whether Burstow is more or less likely to build on his two league starts for the club now as a loanee, one of six in SE7 at present, remains to be seen although Jackson appears committed and intent on continuing the striker’s development.

The Addicks sit 13 points off of the top six even after victory on the South Coast on Monday evening, there is faint belief amongst the camp that they can mount a late charge, though most are solely focused on building momentum for next season.