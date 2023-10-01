Highlights Mason Burstow reveals that Sunderland had shown interest in signing him early in the transfer window, initially wanting to buy him permanently.

Despite initially considering a permanent transfer, Chelsea eventually agreed to loan Burstow to Sunderland, giving him the opportunity to play regular football.

Burstow is hopeful that his performances will continue to improve and that he will start scoring goals for Sunderland, as they aim for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Mason Burstow has opened up on the details behind his move from Chelsea to Sunderland.

The forward made the switch to the Stadium of Light on transfer deadline day, signing as part of a season-long loan deal with the Premier League side.

The 20-year-old has started each of the club’s last four league games since making the move to Wearside.

He has contributed one assist and has earned praise for his initial performances in Tony Mowbray’s team.

Burstow will be hoping he can start adding goals to his game in the coming weeks, with his position seemingly secure as Mowbray’s first choice to lead the line in attack.

What has Mason Burstow said about his Sunderland move?

Burstow admitted that Sunderland showed an interest in signing him early in the transfer window.

The forward also revealed that the Championship side were interested in signing him on a permanent basis, before eventually agreeing to a loan deal with Chelsea.

“I knew at the start of the window there was interest,” said Burstow, via the Sunderland Echo.

“It was mainly to buy me but then Chelsea weren’t having it and obviously I was part of Chelsea being on the bench a few times and coming on.

“Eventually Pochettino gave me the go ahead to go out on loan and that’s when Sunderland came straight back in.

“I knew they had interest the whole window, I knew they were watching me which made it a no brainer to come here.”

Sunderland struggled for much of the transfer window to get deals over the line, especially in their pursuit of a new forward.

But Burstow was one of multiple deadline day arrivals, as Sunderland got deals over the line in key positions of the team.

The Wearside outfit will now be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League having narrowly missed out on the achievement last year.

Mowbray guided the squad to a sixth place finish in the club’s first campaign back in the Championship after gaining League One promotion in 2022 under Alex Neil.

A 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town ended their hopes of a second consecutive promotion.

But the team’s early season form has raised plenty of reason for optimism, with Sunderland currently sitting fourth in the table.

Mowbray’s side have earned 16 points from their opening nine games, sitting just four points behind third place Preston North End and six behind leaders Ipswich Town.

Next up for the Black Cats is a home clash against Watford on 4 October.

Can Mason Burstow power Sunderland to a promotion push this season?

Burstow has performed well for Sunderland, whose form has also improved since the forward went into the team.

He has yet to score for Mowbray’s side, but the goals will surely come over the next few weeks with the way everyone is playing at Sunderland.

Promotion is a clear goal for the club this season and their recent form should give them plenty of optimism that they can compete this year.

Competition is going to be fierce, but Sunderland could have what it takes to earn a place back in the Premier League.