Highlights Burstow set for permanent Hull City move after underwhelming loan spell at Sunderland.

Chelsea offloading fringe players - Burstow to provide depth in Hull's striking department.

Hull needs to make 8-9 signings before transfer deadline, with £1.5m potential winfall for Charlton.

Chelsea striker Mason Burstow is set to join Hull City on a permanent deal, following his loan spell at fellow Championship club Sunderland last season, which could see Charlton Athletic receive a windfall if the fee is above £1.5m.

Burstow is poised to sign for Hull City as Chelsea look to offload a number of their fringe players, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The 21-year-old striker had an underwhelming loan spell at Sunderland last season, in which he only managed to score one goal and did not feature in any of the final eight games of the Championship season.

Hull are looking to push on with their transfer business and make a few more additions before the end of the summer window, having brought in six new players so far. The Tigers' owner, Acun Ilicali, previously stated that the club needed to try and make eight or nine new signings before the transfer deadline.

It looks as though Burstow will be one of those additions, while Hull have also had a bid of accepted £4m for Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes.

Related Charlie Hughes: Financial details emerge as Hull City agree Wigan Athletic deal Hull City are closing in on a signing from Wigan Athletic after fee was agreed

The young striker is yet to make an impact in the Championship during his career so far but is set to be brought in to add depth to Tim Walter's striking department.

Hull City set to sign Mason Burstow

Following his unsuccessful loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season, it would have been no surprise to see Burstow sent on loan to a League One club this season to re-find his form.

However, Chelsea have decided to cut ties with several players who did not feature on the club's pre-season tour of the United States and the young striker is seemingly one of the players who is set to be sold.

Burstow impressed in Premier League 2 for the Blues during the 2022/23 season, and even came off the bench a couple of times in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino in August last year, which earned him his temporary move to the Black Cats last summer.

Mason Burstow's 2022/23 Premier League 2 stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 25 10 4

At the age of 21, Burstow still has plenty of time to improve his game, but while the Tigers will have a view toward his long-term development, he may need to contribute this season too if Hull are going to have a successful campaign.

Oscar Estupinan, who spent last season away from the MKM Stadium on loan, is currently the only natural striker in Walter's squad so as it stands, Burstow is set to become the Tigers' second-choice in that area of the pitch.

Hull may yet bring in another centre-forward before the end of the transfer window, which would make sense, taking pressure off Burstow to deliver immediately and allowing him to settle in at his new club as a rotation option during the 2024/25 campaign.

Mason Burstow has potential, Charlton Athletic could see windfall

Sunderland fans will feel that Burstow is a poor signing for Hull and while he didn't prove himself on Wearside last term, he is a player that has potential.

The striker joined Chelsea at the end of the January transfer window in 2022 when they paid £1.5m to sign him from Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks had a sell-on clause included in that deal, but it will only come into effect if Hull pay more than the initial fee and it remains to be seen whether that is the case.

Burstow is a good finisher when he is playing with confidence and he has the ability to get involved in the build-up with clever link-up play but he needs to recapture his best if Hull fans are going to see that side of him this season.

It will be interesting to see how Burstow develops at Hull, but he may enjoy his best time at the club in a couple of years, so the Tigers should be looking to bring in another striker as well before the end of the window.