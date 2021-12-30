Mason Bennett sends message to Millwall duo after success at Coventry

Millwall striker Mason Bennett has paid tribute to teammates Tom Bradshaw and Zak Lovelace following his side’s 1-0 win at Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Starting for just the fifth time in the league this season, Bennett partnered Bradshaw in attack for the Lions at The Ricoh Arena.

It would be Bradshaw who would make the difference on the night, as he fired home a close range winner to secure all three points for Gary Rowett’s side, his sixth goal in 13 league games this season.

Which club did Millwall sell these 26 players to?

1 of 26 George Saville? Middlesbrough Luton Fulham Birmingham

There was also a big moment for 15-year-old Lovelace, who having been named in the matchday squad, was brought on in place of Bradshaw in stoppage time, making him the second youngest player in the club’s history.

Now it seems as though Bennett was delighted for both players following their memorable moments on Wednesday night.

Taking to his Instagram page to reflect on the game, the striker said: “Good graft tonight from the boys, that man @tombradshaw9 🔥! Congratulations to young Zak making his debut and thanks to the travelling support 🙌🏽🦁”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MB20 (@masonkane.bennett)

Following that win at The Ricoh, Millwall are now 11th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of their trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

That was a big result for Millwall to claim against Coventry on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues have been a really tricky challenge for many teams to face at The Ricoh Arena this season, so getting that win just shows the resilience and perseverance within this Millwall side.

Indeed, with that win, the Lions are still well within touching distance of the play-offs, and results like that should give them confidence that they have the ability to break into the top six this season.

Bennett’s reaction here also highlights the unity within the squad there is in terms of backing each other, and that should serve them well in terms of pushing on during the second half of the campaign.