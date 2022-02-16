Mason Bennett reacts after Millwall’s 2-0 win over QPR and sends message to Tyler Burey

Millwall comfortably defeated Queens Park Rangers to a 2-0 scoreline at The Den on Tuesday evening to dent the West Londoners’ promotion hopes.

Rangers suffered a third straight loss on the road in the London derby and will have left Mark Warburton scratching his head having drawn a blank once again.

Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey found the net in the second period to put some gloss on a very impressive display from Gary Rowett’s men.

The Lions are six points off of the play-off places with 15 games remaining in the league.

Stranger things have happened and if they can continue to be just as devastating in transition and solid in defence, they could push themselves into the top six chasing pack.

Bennett took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Get in, great win!

“Congratulations @tylerburey32 on his goal!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MB20 (@masonkane.bennett)

Bennett is slowly maturing into an effective contributor at Championship level.

The 25-year-old netted his third in the league this season against Rangers with a superb first time finish on the end of Scott Malone’s first time cross.

Rowett has used Bennett in a variety of roles over the last couple of seasons as he gradually attempts to make Millwall a slicker attacking unit.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 James Meredith Bradford Park Avenue Bradford City Walsall Barnet

Millwall are in very familiar territory and have shown promise in the last few years that they may be able to kick on towards a top six finish under Rowett.

Once again, this time around it feels like they are going to come up short leaving doubt over next season with Jed Wallace’s contract expiring in the summer.

However, with the likes of Bennett improving, Burey bursting onto the scene, Dan McNamara and Billy Mitchell becoming consistent performers, there are still plenty of reasons for optimism that the Lions can prosper in a post-Jed Wallace era.

Bennett has managed just ten league starts this season and will be hoping to show Rowett in the final few months of the season that he can be relied upon in preparation to go again in 2022/23.